CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has acknowledged a major success of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The ugly incidents in the final between Senegal and Morocco on January 18, 2026, tainted the glamorous tournament

Motsepe is currently on a trip to unite the nations involved, having visited and addressed the media in Dakar and Rabat

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has acknowledged a major success of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations during a visit to host nation Morocco.

Senegal won AFCON 2025 thanks to Pape Gueye's lone goal in extra time, but the incident during and after the tournament has thrown African football into chaos.

CAF President during his visit to Senegal to ease AFCON 2025 tension. Photo by Patrick Meinhardt/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Teranga Lions briefly walked off the pitch during the final on January 18, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Pape Thiaw told his players to leave the pitch to protest referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's decision to award a penalty to Morocco in the closing minutes.

Sadio Mane called his teammates to order before Brahim Diaz missed the penalty and sent the match to extra time. Gueye scored a brilliant goal afterwards.

CAF sanctioned both countries, but FRMF appealed, prompting CAF to strip Senegal of the title and award Morocco a 3-0 walkover victory.

FSF appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports in a bid to overturn CAF's decision and retain its status as the rightful winners of the tournament.

President Motsepe embarked on a trip to Senegal on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, and visited Morocco afterwards as he aimed to ease tensions among both countries.

Motsepe highlights AFCON 2025 success

South African billionaire Motsepe spoke to the media during his trip to Morocco, similarly to how he did in Dakar, Senegal, a day before.

The football administrator acknowledged the success of AFCON 2025 despite the controversies that followed the tournament and praised Morocco for being a good host.

“Despite the challenges in the final, the 2025 AFCON was the most successful tournament. The security, logistics, airports, hotels, football pitches and hospitals were all top-notch,” he told CAF TV.

“The warmth and hospitality of the Moroccan people made me extremely proud where everyone was amazed at how Morocco welcomed them with so much love.

“I want to personally thank the Morocco FA President, Fouzi Lekjaa, for his outstanding work as both FA President and CAF 1st Vice President. I also extend my gratitude to His Majesty the King of Morocco and to the people of this great country.”

CAF President Patrice Motsepe addressed concerns around AFCON 2025 during his trip to Morocco. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Some Senegalese fans who were arrested during the final are still held in Morocco, and Motsepe refused to wade into these, as it is a sovereign issue between both countries.

“CAF respects the legal sovereignty and judicial processes of all nations in Africa. I have been advised that discussions on this matter should take place directly between the governments of Senegal and Morocco,” he added.

CAF’s statement ahead of Motsepe’s trip

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF released a statement confirming the details of Patrice Motsepe’s trip to Morocco after visiting Senegal.

The African football governing body confirmed that the president will meet with FRMF President Fouzi Lekjaa before addressing a press conference.

Source: Legit.ng