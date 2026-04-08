CAF President Patrice Motsepe is set to visit Morocco on his recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ‘peacekeeping’ trip

Motsepe met with Senegal's federation president, Abdoulaye Fall, and visited the historical Goree Island in Dakar

The courtesy trip was necessitated following the controversy that ensued after CAF stripped Senegal of the title

The President of the Confederation of African Football, Dr Patrice Motsepe, is set to visit Morocco on Thursday, April 9, 2025, a day after his trip to Senegal.

Motsepe visited Senegal on Wednesday in a move necessitated by the tensions in African football after CAF stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

Patrice Motsepe took a tour of Goree Island during his visit to Senegal. Photo by Seyllou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The South African football administrator met with Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and FSF President Abdoulaye Sow during his visit.

The details of the meetings have yet to be disclosed as Senegal and Morocco continue their legal battle after the chaotic AFCON 2025 final in Rabat on January 18, 2026.

CAF has been embroiled in controversy since the final, when Senegal disrupted the most prestigious match on the African continent.

Pape Thiaw ordered his players to leave the pitch to protest against the decision of referee Jean-Jacques Ndala, who awarded Morocco a late penalty.

Sadio Mane restored order after appealing to his teammates to return to the pitch and continue the match like men, and they heeded to his words.

The dramatic end to the match was not something anyone anticipated. Brahim Diaz missed the penalty for Morocco, and Pape Gueye scored the winner for Senegal.

The drama continued off the pitch after CAF sanctioned both countries, leading to a wave of legal battles, which led to stripping Senegal of the title.

Motsepe to visit Morocco

According to African journalist Micky Jnr, Motsepe will be in Morocco on Thursday and will be the guest of FRMF President Fouzi Lekjaa.

Fans, particularly Moroccans, reacted to the news of his coming barely a day after visiting newly acquired bitter rivals Senegal.

@Ridouan_official wrote:

“It would be a disgrace if he were received in Morocco after what they've done to us. The damage they've done to Morocco is irreparable; they unleashed the entire world press on us with fake news and propaganda. He is not welcome. @FRMFOFFICIEL You are a disgrace.”

@IssamXgt wrote:

“He must first denounce allowing Senegal to use his image to promote something illegal. Is Motsepe standing with Senegal against the law?”

Patrice Motsepe set to visit Morocco after his trip to Senegal. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

@yassinetouil wrote:

“Welcome to the country of historical empires! Yes, it's Morocco, the champion of AFCON 2025 ⭐⭐🇲🇦.”

@abdeltif_tazk wrote:

“Justice above all, whether in favour of Morocco or Senegal. It's all nonsense, and Africa will never advance.”

@zeghouaneabdel1 wrote:

“The key question is whether Motsepe is capable of defending the institution he leads and restoring its integrity, given that it has been accused of corruption and dysfunction.”

How Motsepe was received in Senegal

Legit.ng previously reported on how Patrice Motsepe was received in Senegal when he visited to meet the country's leaders after the AFCON 2025 saga.

FSF President Abdoulaye Fall welcomed the South African billionaire to Dakar, and he was taken on a tour of the iconic Goree Island.

Source: Legit.ng