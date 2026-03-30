Victor Osimhen extended his hospital stay after having surgery on his fractured arm in Turkey

The Super Eagles striker made the decision to ensure he receives continuous care to hasten his recovery

Galatasaray officials have hailed Osimhen’s decision as a display of commitment and sacrifice to the Turkish club

Victor Osimhen has demonstrated remarkable dedication after opting to remain in hospital longer than planned following surgery on his fractured forearm.

The injury, sustained during Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 defeat to Liverpool earlier this month after colliding with Ibrahim Konate, required a three-hour operation that was described as successful.

Osimhen broke his arm after clashing with Ibrahima Konate during Galatasaray's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

According to Forza Cimbom, Turkish journalist Haluk Yürekli revealed Osimhen was initially scheduled to be discharged the day after surgery, but the Galatasaray striker requested to stay under strict medical supervision.

“I don’t want to be discharged; I want my care to continue here so I can return sooner.”

Access to the Nigerian striker was tightly controlled, with security guarding his room and even close family limited in visits.

Galatasaray officials have praised Osimhen’s decision, viewing it as a clear sign of his commitment and determination to return to action as quickly as possible.

Osimhen’s estimated recovery time

Early estimates suggested Osimhen would be sidelined for six to eight weeks. However, recent reports indicate he could be back in four to six weeks, raising hopes of a quicker return, beIN Sports reports.

Osimhen underwent surgery after suffering a forearm fracture and is expected to miss several weeks. Photo by Peter Bryne

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray fans are eyeing the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce on April 26, 2026, as a potential comeback date, with some optimistic reports claiming Osimhen could start that high-stakes match if recovery progresses smoothly.

The club’s medical team, led by Yener İnce, has been implementing modern rehabilitation methods and intensive monitoring to accelerate Osimhen’s healing.

Once fit, the Nigerian striker is expected to use a protective splint on his arm, similar to the face mask the 27-year-old striker has previously worn following earlier injuries.

Osimhen’s determination to play through pain and return quickly has already earned him a reputation as one of football’s most resilient forwards.

Osimhen’s return could boost Galatasaray title hopes

Osimhen’s recovery is set to have a significant impact on Galatasaray’s title push in the Turkish Super Lig.

The league leaders currently have 64 points, four ahead of second-placed Fenerbahce, despite having played one fewer game.

Upcoming matches, including critical matches against rivals such as Besiktas, will be decisive in determining who wins the Super Lig this season.

Osimhen’s early return from his latest surgery could provide Galatasaray with the attacking firepower needed to maintain their lead and secure the league title.

The Nigerian striker’s presence will not only boost Galatasaray’s scoring options but also lift morale, given his status as one of the club’s key players and fan favourites.

Galatasaray officials remain confident that Osimhen’s dedication, combined with expert medical care, will see him back on the pitch sooner than anticipated.

Osimhen’s first words after arm surgery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Turkish football commentator Ali Naci Kucuk has disclosed Osimhen’s words after Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek and others visited him after his surgery.

Kucuk claimed that the Nigerian striker was in high spirits, assured the dignitaries who visited him that he would be back soon and that Galatasaray could be champions.

Source: Legit.ng