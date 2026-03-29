CAF has announced sweeping reforms to refereeing, VAR, and judicial bodies ahead of AFCON 2027

The changes follow the controversy that occurred in the AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco

CAF pledges to collaborate with FIFA to enhance referee development and operational standards

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a major overhaul of its refereeing and governance structures in response to widespread criticism following the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

The reforms aim to improve transparency and credibility within CAF’s officiating and judicial bodies, following incidents that marred the tournament’s climax in Morocco.

CAF has announced an overhaul of its statutes and regulations in a bid to strengthen trust in match officials, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) operators, and its judicial bodies. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Kenyans, CAF President Patrice Motsepe emphasised that the changes are intended to prevent a repeat of the contentious events that overshadowed the AFCON 2025 final, signaling a significant step toward restoring confidence in African football administration.

The AFCON 2025 final saw Senegal leading Morocco 1-0 before a referee-awarded penalty triggered a walk-off protest by the Teranga Lions, causing a 17-minute interruption.

CAF later awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory, overturning Senegal’s on-field win.

The ruling prompted intense backlash from supporters, officials, and national associations, with criticism directed at both on-field refereeing and CAF’s judicial processes.

The situation has brought to the fore the need for systemic reforms to safeguard fairness and credibility in African football competitions.

CAF’s announcement confirms that the African football organisation intends to address these shortcomings through structural and operational improvements.

CAF rolls out refereeing upgrades

According to Motsepe, the reforms will target key areas including referee performance, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) operations, and the independence of CAF’s Disciplinary and Appeal Boards.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe says the reforms are aimed at strengthening football governance and administration across the continent. Photo by Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

While the full details of the changes have not been disclosed, CAF, via its official website, stated that they were developed with guidance from top African and international football legal experts.

The African football governing body also stressed a commitment to global best practices and emphasised ongoing collaboration with FIFA to enhance referee development programmes.

These efforts are aimed at ensuring African officials meet the highest international standards, raising the credibility of CAF competitions such as the Champions League, Confederation Cup, and upcoming AFCON tournaments.

“This is important for the respect, integrity, and credibility of African referees, VAR operators, and the CAF Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board,” Motsepe added.

CAF rebuilding trust ahead of 2027 AFCON

CAF’s reforms are strategically timed ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The governing body hopes the new measures will restore confidence among players, coaches, fans, and all football stakeholders on the continent, ensuring that future competitions are free from controversy.

By investing in referee training, VAR operations, and judicial independence, CAF aims to strengthen the reputation of African officiating on the global stage.

Senegal coach sends message to CAF

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has delivered a firm message following the Teranga Lions’ controversial Africa Cup of Nations saga, insisting they remain the rightful champions despite CAF’s ruling.

The statement came after Senegal paraded the AFCON trophy in front of thousands of fans at the Stade de France in Paris, a bold show of defiance amid an ongoing legal battle over the title.

Source: Legit.ng