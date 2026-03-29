Nigerian Samson Adamu has been appointed Acting Secretary General of CAF amid the AFCON 2025 controversy

Adamu is the first Nigerian to hold the position since CAF’s founding over 70 years ago

His extensive experience in CAF tournaments expected to strengthen Nigeria’s influence in African football administration

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Nigerian football administrator Samson Adamu as its acting secretary general, marking a historic milestone for Nigeria within the continent’s football governance.

Confirmed on Sunday, March 29, Adamu becomes the first Nigerian to occupy the position since CAF was established over 70 years ago.

CAF has appointed Nigerian football administrator Samson Adamu as its Acting Secretary General. Photo by Wikus De Wet

Source: Getty Images

Adamu’s appointment comes at a turbulent time for CAF, which has faced intense scrutiny following the controversial ruling that stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, awarding the trophy to Morocco.

The decision sparked widespread debate, criticism from fans, and allegations of corruption from Senegalese officials, putting the African football body under the global spotlight.

According to BBC Sport, Adamu replaces Veron Mosengo-Omba, who resigned on the same day, paving the way for a seamless transition at CAF’s Cairo headquarters.

The change in leadership is seen as an opportunity to restore confidence in CAF’s administrative processes.

Adamu’s proven track record in CAF administration

Before his appointment as Acting Secretary General, Adamu served as CAF’s Director of Tournaments and Events, a role in which he oversaw the planning and execution of major continental competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations and inter-club tournaments.

The Nigerian football community has congratulated Samson Adamu following his latest appointment with CAF. Photo credit: NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

During his tenure, the Nigerian was widely praised for improving the organisation and delivery of CAF competitions, introducing streamlined processes and operational efficiency that enhanced the reputation of African football events.

Adamu’s experience and institutional knowledge were key factors in his promotion, reflecting CAF’s commitment to internal succession planning and rewarding proven administrative expertise.

CAF officials view Adamu’s appointment as a move to stabilise the organisation during a challenging period and ensure continuity in managing Africa’s top football events.

A big win for Nigerian administrators

Adamu’s rise to the top administrative position at CAF is not only a personal achievement but also a significant boost for Nigeria’s presence in continental football governance, Premium Times reports.

While Nigeria has consistently produced influential players and officials, representation at the very highest levels of CAF’s hierarchy has been limited.

With Adamu at the helm as acting secretary general, Nigeria is expected to have a stronger voice in key decisions affecting African football, from tournament planning to policy-making.

His appointment also serves as a recognition of the country’s expertise in football administration and could pave the way for greater involvement of Nigerian administrators in shaping the future of the sport across Africa.

CAF’s Executive Committee proposed Adamu’s nomination, which was ratified by the Congress during its meeting at the Giza Palace Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, signalling a unified vote of confidence in his capabilities.

Football stakeholders now hope that his leadership will help CAF navigate the current controversies and set a new standard for transparency and governance in African football.

CAF’s top official resigns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that CAF has been hit by another major shake-up, with Veron Mosengo-Omba stepping down from his role as Secretary General.

Mosengo-Omba confirmed his departure in an official statement released from Cairo, bringing an end to his tenure as CAF’s top administrator.

Source: Legit.ng