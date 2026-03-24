Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has undergone a successful surgery on his fractured forearm

Galatasaray confirmed the operation was carried out by the club doctor in Istanbul

Osimhen is expected to return to action within six weeks after his surgery

Victor Osimhen has undergone successful surgery after suffering a fractured arm during UEFA Champions League action, with Galatasaray confirming the procedure went as planned.

The Nigerian striker picked up the injury in a heavy collision during his side’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the round of 16 second leg at Anfield.

Victor Osimhen broke his forearm after a collision with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate during a Champions League clash at Anfield. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Despite the setback, the early signs from the club suggest his recovery is already on track.

The incident occurred in the first half of the Champions League clash with Liverpool when Osimhen challenged for an aerial ball with French defender Ibrahima Konaté.

The bulky Liverpool defender landed awkwardly on the striker’s arm, leaving Osimhen in clear pain.

What stood out was his reaction. He stayed on the pitch and continued playing until halftime, his arm strapped as he tried to push through the discomfort.

It was only after the half-time break that medical staff stepped in and ruled him out of the contest.

Osimhen undergoes successful surgery

Galatasaray confirmed on Monday, March 23, that Osimhen underwent surgery at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital in Istanbul.

The procedure was handled by club doctor Op. Dr. Yener İnce after initial scans revealed the severity of the fracture.

The Turkish club described the operation as successful and expressed optimism about the Nigerian striker’s recovery.

“In the away match we played against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, our player Victor Osimhen, who was injured and unable to continue the game, underwent a successful operation today at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital performed by our club doctor Op. Dr. Yener İnce,” Galatasaray's official statement confirmed.

Galatasaray’s statement also wished Osimhen a quick return to action, which reflects how important he has become to the team this season.

“We extend our wishes for a speedy recovery to our footballer and hope for his return to the field at the earliest.”

The news of Osimhen’s successful surgery has been greeted with relief within the club. A serious complication would have been a major blow, especially at this stage of the campaign.

How long will Osimhen be out for?

While recovering in Nigeria before the procedure, Osimhen appeared relaxed about the situation.

Victor Osimhen is expected to be out for up to four to six weeks after his successful surgery. Photo by Peter Bryne

Source: Getty Images

During a livestream with Carter Efe, he brushed off concerns, saying he has dealt with tougher injuries in the past.

The Nigerian forward also revealed that Konaté reached out after the match to check on him, a gesture that helped clear any tension from the incident.

Osimhen is now targeting a return in about six weeks. He expects four weeks for healing and another two to regain match fitness.

If that timeline holds, Galatasaray could have the Nigerian forward back before the season reaches its decisive stretch.

However, his absence will still be felt by the Turkish club because, before the injury, Osimhen was in top form, recording 19 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances across all competitions, as seen on Transfermarkt.

In Europe, he had seven goals and three assists in just 10 games before Galatasaray’s elimination by Liverpool.

Osimhen excluded from Nigeria squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen was excluded from the Super Eagles squad to face Jordan and Iran during the March international friendlies, even before his injury.

Eric Chelle announced his squad for the friendly days after FIFA dismissed NFF’s petition against DR Congo ahead of the 2026 World Cup playoff.

Source: Legit.ng