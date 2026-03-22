Manchester City defeated Arsenal at Wembley Stadium to win the 2025/25 English Football League Cup

Academy graduate Nico O'Reilly scored twice as Pep Guardiola’s side won the first major trophy of the season

Both sides will continue their battle in the Premier League as the title race heads into the final weeks

Manchester City earned a meagre amount of money after beating Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Arsenal beat London rivals Chelsea 4-2 on aggregate to reach the final, while Manchester City beat Newcastle United 2-0 twice to reach the final.

Nico O'Reilly celebrates after scoring his second goal for Manchester City. Photo by Ben Whitley.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City academy graduate Nico O'Reilly scored twice in the second half to help the Citizens defeat Mikel Arteta’s side and win the first trophy of the season.

The two sides are not done with their battle this season, as they continue in the Premier League title race, where Arsenal is currently nine points clear.

City fell behind in the title race with two consecutive draws against Nottingham Forest and West Ham as the Gunners closed in on their first title in 22 years.

Manchester City’s prize money

The Carabao Cup is the least-paying competition in the English top-flight, with winners receiving a meagre amount that doesn't equate to the effort.

According to Sun Sport, winners Manchester City will receive £100,000 prize money, while runners-up Arsenal will receive half of that £50,000.

The winner of the competition will also participate in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Europa Conference League next season.

However, since Manchester City are on course to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, the slot will go to another team on the table.

Guardiola reacts to Arsenal’s win

Pep Guardiola made history as the manager with the most Carabao Cup titles with five, and also won his 40th career trophy with the win over Arsenal.

“What can I say? When you win a trophy is important. It was special because we had a tough two weeks,” he said as quoted by NBC Sports. “In the first 15 minutes, they suffocated us, we could not breathe. After that, we won some second balls and started to play.

“I’m really pleased because Mikel created a team that is almost unbeatable. A fifth Carabao Cup in 10 years is not bad. Every time you win a title, it looks more difficult than in the past. It is really difficult for many reasons.”

Manchester City celebrates after winning the Carabao Cup. Photo by Charlotte Wilson.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola reflects on the title race and admits it is no longer in City’s hands and would have loved to be the one nine points clear at the top of the table.

“I would love to be nine points in front, to be honest. It’s in their hands. We need time, an incredible break. I am exhausted, and after we see, step by step.”

Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s loss

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Arteta reacted to Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Arteta admitted that it was a sad day for the club as they wanted to win the trophy, and it is disappointing and leaves a bad taste that they did not win.

Source: Legit.ng