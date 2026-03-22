The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Persian Lions of Iran and Al Nashama of Jordan in an international friendly

The three-time AFCON winners will partake in the four-nation tournament to be played at Antalya, Turkey, originally billed for Jordan

Atletico Madrid winger Ademola Lookman will be under the spotlight alongside other key players in the absence of Victor Osimhen

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are gearing up to face Iran and Jordan in an international friendly match.

The three-time AFCON champions will participate in a four-nation tournament at the same time as the 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoffs scheduled to take place in Mexico.

Nigeria will take on Iran in Antalya on Friday, March 27, before facing Jordan on Tuesday, March 31. Jordan recently qualified for their first-ever FIFA World Cup after a 3-0 victory over Oman in the AFC qualification round.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will be without Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, who sustained an injury during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match at Anfield.

Legit.ng looks at four players who will make a huge impact when Nigeria takes on the Middle Eastern teams.

1) Ademola Lookman

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle names Ademola Lookman in the squad to face Iran and Jordan later this month. Photo by: ANP.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman is currently Nigeria's biggest player and one of the best wingers in the Spanish La Liga.

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year made an immediate impact on his debut for Atletico Madrid, scoring against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey last February.

The former Atlanta player inspired Los Rojiblancos to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the semifinal and will face Real Sociedad in the final on April 18.

The 28-year-old led Madrid to beat Tottenham Hotspur 7-5 on aggregate to qualify for the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League.

Lookman has scored four goals in 13 appearances across all competitions since joining Atletico Madrid, per Sofa Score.

2) Paul Onuachu

Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu will be seeking to take advantage of Victor Osimhen's absence during the friendly vs Iran and Jordan. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Onuachu appears to have rediscovered his form after a modest outing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 31-year-old scored once during the tournament, finding the net against the Cranes of Uganda in the group stage.

The former Southampton striker has since impressed at Trabzonspor, matching a 15-year-old record set by Burak Yılmaz in 2011.

The record for the most league goals in a single Süper Lig season by a foreign player at Trabzonspor remains 25, set by Arveladze in the 1995/96 campaign.

Onuachu’s tally of 21 league goals places him among the top scorers in Turkey this season, underlining his reputation as one of the Süper Lig’s most prolific forwards.

With the absence of Victor Osimhen, the former KRC Genk star will be aiming to cement his place in the Super Eagles squad.

3) Maduka Okoye

Maduka Okoye stages a return following the absence of clubless Stanley Nwabali ahead of the international friendly against Iran and Jordan. Photo by: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Okoye has returned to the Super Eagles setup after reportedly pulling out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The German-born goalkeeper, formerly of Sparta Rotterdam, was said to have withdrawn after coach Eric Chelle failed to guarantee him a starting role during the tournament, amid uncertainty over the fitness of first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

With the former Chippa United shot-stopper unavailable, Okoye is now reportedly set to start in upcoming matches against Iran and Jordan.

The Udinese goalkeeper recently delivered an impressive performance in his side’s 2-0 win over Genoa CFC on Friday, March 20, per Transfermarkt.

4) Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi is ready for the international friendly against Iran and Jordan. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Iwobi remains a key figure in the Super Eagles midfield and has been consistent since breaking into the squad, despite facing criticism.

The Fulham FC star played an important role at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, contributing to the build-up in many of Nigeria’s goals throughout the tournament.

The 26-year-old has also maintained solid form for the Cottagers, recording four goals and three assists in 25 appearances, per Opta.

FIFA switch delays Okonkwo’s call-up

Legit.ng earlier reported that despite Arthur Okonkwo's form, he will not feature in Nigeria’s upcoming friendlies against Jordan and Iran in late March.

The primary reason is the ongoing administrative process required for the 24-year-old goalkeeper to switch his international allegiance from England, where he represented youth teams, to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng