AD Bobadelense assistant coach Vasco Lourenco headbutted the referee during an Under-11 match

Lourenco was immediately dismissed, with disciplinary procedures underway to ensure fair play and safety

The incident has called for the need for ethical coaching and positive role models in grassroots football

An incident in Lisbon, Portugal, has left football fans stunned after an assistant coach headbutted a referee during a live under-11 match.

The game between Ponte de Frielas and Bobadelense quickly turned from youth competition to chaos, as children watched in disbelief.

The coach, Vasco Lourenco of

AD Bobadelense has sacked U-11 assistant coach Vasco Lourenco for headbutting the referee during a live match. Photo credit: Zerozero

Source: UGC

AD Bobadelense, stormed down the pitch before delivering a headbutt that knocked the official to the ground.

According to Portuguese outfit Sabado, the horrifying moment, captured on video, shows the young players frozen in disbelief as the referee fell to the ground from the attack.

The footage quickly spread online, igniting outrage from parents and football authorities.

Local reports confirm that the assistant coach has been dismissed from his role, and disciplinary proceedings are underway.

AD Bobadelense condemns violent act

Following the incident, AD Bobadelense released a formal statement condemning the coach’s actions.

The club emphasised that the behaviour of their Under-11 assistant coach was “completely unacceptable” and did not reflect the values they uphold.

“During the match, one of our assistant coaches displayed completely unacceptable behavior, culminating in a physical assault on the referee.

“In light of this event, we offer our sincerest apologies to the referee involved, to Ponte Frielas, to the athletes, their respective guardians, to the Lisbon Football Association, and to the Arbitration Council.”

According to The Sun, the club assured parents and officials that the coach has been removed from all duties and that procedures are being followed to prevent such incidents in the future.

AD Bobadelense also reiterated its commitment to safety, respect, and fair play, pillars that are central to youth football development.

Possible extra sanctions for sacked Laurenco

The assistant coach, Vasco Lourenco, faces serious consequences for his violent act, as physical assault on a referee is considered one of the gravest offenses in football.

AD Bobadelense have released a statement following the headbutt, slamming the behaviour of the coach. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Locally, he could be handed a multi-year ban from coaching youth or professional teams, effectively ending his career at AD Bobadelense and preventing him from taking up similar roles elsewhere in Portugal.

Such bans are often enforced by the Lisbon Football Association and backed by the national federation to maintain discipline and protect officials.

Beyond suspensions, the coach may also face legal repercussions as physical assault during a sporting event can lead to criminal charges, including fines or even imprisonment, depending on Portuguese law.

Additionally, the Arbitration Council could impose financial penalties or mandate community service, particularly given that the incident involved minors who were present on the pitch.

Finally, the public and professional fallout could affect Lourenco’s reputation in football circles.

Clubs and associations are unlikely to employ someone with a history of aggression toward officials, and sponsors or partners may sever ties.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer argues with teammate

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Cole Palmer was visibly upset, as he threw his arms in the air and continued expressing his displeasure for several seconds at a Chelsea teammate during the 3-0 defeat to Everton.

After making a clever run into space, Palmer signaled for Neto to leave the ball for him following a cutback near the edge of the box. However, Neto chose to take control instead, ultimately slowing the move and passing backward, which killed the attacking momentum.

Source: Legit.ng