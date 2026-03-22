Cole Palmer’s frustration boiled over during a heated on-pitch exchange with Chelsea teammate Pedro Neto

Chelsea suffered a fourth straight defeat across all competitions after losing 3-0 to Everton

The embarrassing defeat to the Toffees piled more pressure on manager Liam Rosenior

Chelsea’s struggles continued in dramatic fashion on Saturday as tensions boiled over during their 3-0 defeat to Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The loss not only extended the Blues’ poor run of form but also exposed visible frustration within the squad, particularly from playmaker Cole Palmer, who cut a dejected and irritated figure throughout the encounter.

Frustrated Cole Palmer was left fuming at teammate Pedro Neto during Chelsea’s heavy defeat at Everton. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye sealed a comfortable win for Everton, who moved within two points of Chelsea in the Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, Chelsea remained stuck in sixth place, missing a key opportunity to close the gap on the top four.

Chelsea’s attack misfires against Everton

It was a frustrating afternoon for Chelsea’s attacking unit, with Palmer, Neto, and their teammates failing to find any spark in the final third.

Despite flashes of promise, the Blues lacked cutting edge, allowing Everton to dominate key moments of the game.

Chelsea’s struggles in front of goal were evident as they failed to register meaningful chances, continuing a worrying trend following their heavy Champions League exit earlier in the week.

Their inability to convert attacking opportunities has now become a major concern as the season enters a decisive phase.

The defeat marked Chelsea’s fourth consecutive loss in all competitions, underlining a dip in confidence and consistency.

Palmer loses cool against Neto

Palmer’s body language told the story of a player growing increasingly frustrated with Chelsea’s performances.

Pedro Neto infuriated Cole Palmer after failing to pass to the Chelsea forward in their 3-0 defeat to Everton. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

One moment in the first half perfectly captured the England forward’s mood, as a promising attacking move broke down due to a lack of communication.

After making a clever run into space, Palmer signaled for Neto to leave the ball for him following a cutback near the edge of the box.

However, Neto chose to take control instead, ultimately slowing the move and passing backward, which killed the attacking momentum.

According to The Sun, the decision left Palmer visibly upset, as he threw his arms in the air and continued expressing his displeasure for several seconds.

The incident quickly caught the attention of fans, who took to social media to debate whether the winger should have trusted Palmer in that situation.

Pressure mounts on Chelsea after another defeat

Chelsea’s defensive issues also contributed to the heavy defeat, with goalkeeper Robert Sánchez involved in a costly error that led to Everton’s second goal.

Although the Spaniard had earlier escaped punishment for a similar mistake, the warning signs were clear.

The result leaves Chelsea in a precarious position as rivals close in, while Everton’s resurgence adds further pressure.

For Palmer, the frustration may reflect deeper issues within the Chelsea squad as they push to secure Champions League qualification ahead of next season.

Chelsea handed one year ban

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Premier League has handed Chelsea a hefty fine and a suspended players registration ban for transfer finance irregularities under Roman Abramovich.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich owned the club 2003 to 2022 before he was forced to sell to current owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake capital.

Source: Legit.ng