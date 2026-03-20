Senegal could face fines, suspensions, and even FIFA intervention if they refuse to comply with CAF’s ruling

CAF, through its Appeal Board, has stripped the Teranga Lions of the 2025 AFCON title after a protest from Morocco

However, Senegal’s football authorities have refused to accept the verdict quietly

Senegal are set to take their battle to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after being stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations title, with Morocco officially awarded the victory in one of the most controversial decisions in African football history.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed on Tuesday, March 17, that Morocco would be crowned champions, two months after a chaotic final that left stakeholders divided.

Senegal will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the country was stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations title, with Morocco awarded the victory. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Senegal were penalised for leaving the pitch during the final in protest of a late refereeing decision, an action CAF deemed a violation of its regulations.

As a result, the match was officially recorded as a 3-0 forfeit win in favour of Morocco, bringing an abrupt end to what had initially been celebrated as a hard-fought victory for the Teranga Lions.

For Morocco, the ruling ends a 49-year wait for their second AFCON title, but not without lingering controversy, BeIN Sports reports.

The fallout has extended beyond football, with Senegal’s government calling for an independent international investigation into suspected corruption within CAF.

5 possible sanctions Senegal could face

As tensions rise and legal battles loom, attention is now turning to what happens next, especially if Senegal refuses to comply with the ruling and also not return the AFCON title and medals.

1. Financial penalties could be the first step

Under Article 153 of CAF’s Disciplinary Code, failure to comply with an official ruling can trigger immediate sanctions.

One of the first and most likely actions CAF could take is imposing financial penalties on the Senegalese Football Federation.

These fines are not merely symbolic, as they are designed to enforce compliance.

Historically, CAF has used escalating fines to pressure federations into respecting decisions. If Senegal were to resist, the financial burden could increase significantly over time.

2. Risk of suspension from CAF competitions

Beyond fines, the stakes could rise dramatically. CAF has the authority to suspend Senegal from its competitions if the federation refuses to comply with the ruling.

Senegal's government has called for an international independent inquiry into suspected corruption at CAF. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

This would mean the national team could be barred from participating in AFCON qualifiers, while Senegalese clubs could be excluded from prestigious tournaments like the CAF Champions League.

Although such measures are rare, they are not without precedent. CAF has previously enforced suspensions in extreme cases to maintain order and credibility within African football.

3. Possible FIFA intervention

The situation could escalate beyond Africa if Senegal continues to resist.

FIFA, the global governing body of football, has the authority to intervene when member associations fail to respect decisions made by their continental confederations.

Under Articles 13 and 14 of the FIFA Statutes, non-compliance could lead to severe sanctions, including international suspension.

This would prevent Senegal from participating in global competitions such as the FIFA World Cup and international friendlies.

Such a move would mark a serious escalation, potentially isolating Senegal from the global football community and damaging its international reputation.

4. CAS appeal could delay enforcement

Despite the looming consequences, Senegal are not without options.

The federation can take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which serves as the highest authority in sports disputes.

If an appeal is filed, CAF may temporarily hold off on enforcing certain sanctions until a final verdict is reached.

This legal route is often the preferred path for federations seeking to challenge controversial decisions without facing immediate penalties.

However, the outcome at CAS is uncertain, and the process could take time, prolonging the controversy surrounding the AFCON final.

5. Trophy possession vs official recognition

An important distinction in this saga is that physical possession of the trophy does not determine the official winner.

Even if Senegal chooses to keep the trophy temporarily, CAF’s ruling ensures that Morocco remains the recognised 2025 AFCON champion in official records.

This means historical documentation, statistics, and future references will all credit Morocco as the winners.

In essence, holding onto the trophy would be symbolic rather than meaningful in the eyes of governing bodies.

CAF sends message to Senegal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that CAF president Patrice Motsepe has made it clear that Senegal has every right to challenge the decision that stripped them of the title.

Speaking after the ruling that awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory, Motsepe emphasised that all member nations must be allowed to defend their interests through proper legal channels.

Source: Legit.ng