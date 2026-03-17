Supercomputer has named a potential winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League in the latest prediction

Reigning champion Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have been given the upper hand following their performance in the Round of 16 first leg

Norwegian giants Bodo/Glimt have been handed a huge boost as they have overtaken Manchester City in the prediction

Fresh predictions have emerged on the team most likely to win the trophy ahead of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18.

Clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid appear closer to securing quarterfinal spots following strong first-leg performances.

Federico Valverde scores a hat trick during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League R16 first leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain. Photo by: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, top European sides like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Liverpool will need to deliver standout performances in the second leg to boost their chances of progression.

Ahead of the decisive fixtures, Opta recalculated probabilities using its supercomputer model, with the latest projections producing a notable shift at the top.

Arsenal tipped to win 2025/26 UCL title

Bayern Munich were previously favourites to win the 2025/26 Champions League after finishing second in the group stage.

According to Opta supercomputer, the latest update sees Arsenal reclaim the top spot in the supercomputer rankings.

The North London side have impressed throughout the campaign, finishing unbeaten at the top of their group with 24 points. Despite a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the Round of 16, Arsenal remain favourites with a 28.21% chance of lifting the trophy.

Bayern Munich are still strong contenders after a dominant 6-1 victory over the 2023 Europa League champions in the first leg, maintaining a 20.55% probability.

Both clubs currently hold a clear edge over the rest of the field in the latest projections.

Opta supercomputer tips Arsenal and Bayern Munich to win the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League title. Photo by: Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

Chances of other teams

Paris Saint-Germain sit third with just over a 10% chance, boosted by their convincing 5-2 first-leg win over Chelsea. Barcelona remain close behind, also maintaining double-digit odds despite a slight dip.

Further down the rankings, Real Madrid continue to hold a strong outlook, underlining the competitive nature of this season’s tournament, the chances of the Spanish giants climbed slightly to 8.66%, aided by a three-goal cushion against Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid are also well placed to advance, holding a comfortable lead over Tottenham Hotspur heading into the decisive second leg.

English sides Liverpool and Newcastle United remain in mid-table positions within the rankings, but the biggest talking point involves Norwegian underdogs Bodo/Glimt, per Fotmob.

Rosenior reacts to Chelsea loss vs PSG.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has shared his thoughts after his side's dramatic 5-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on March 11, 2026.

Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen was the culprit that threw the game away for Chelsea and fans were rightly outraged, but Rosenior defended his decision to play him, though he took responsibility for the result.

Source: Legit.ng