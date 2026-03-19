AC Milan legend George Oppong Weah has reacted after CAF stripped Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title

The CAF announced the controversial decision after Morocco appealed the initial verdict following the walking out of the Teranaga Lions

The West African giants have rejected the decision of the Appeal board and headed for the Court of Arbitration for Sports

The former Liberian president has spoken about the Confederation of African Football (CAF's) decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The African football governing body sanctioned the Teranga Lions and Morocco for the incident during the 35th edition of the continental tournament final on January 18, but the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) appealed.

The CAF Appeal Board overruled the initial judgment passed on January 29 and stripped Senegal of the title, awarding Morocco a 3-0 walkover and the title on March 18.

AC Milan legend George Weah berates the CAF Appeal Board for stripping Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title. Photo by: Tasos Katopodis - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Weah blasts CAF

AC Milan legend, George Weah has berated the CAF Appeal Board for making an unpardonable error.

In a post on his Facebook page, the three-time CAF player of the year explained that the referee's decision during the match is final.

The Monaco legend said the referee's report noted a stoppage, not a forfeiture, and recommended appropriate sanctions for the infractions during the match.

The former Manchester City star said:

“In football, the Laws of the Game are clear: the referee on the pitch is the final authority on decisions made during a match. Once play continues and the match is completed, the result on the field must stand.

“Under the applicable rules of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), match officials have full authority during the game.

“CAF regulations are aligned with the FIFA Laws of the Game, which state:

‘The referee has full authority to enforce the Laws of the Game in connection with the match to which he has been appointed, and decisions on facts related to play are final,’” per Tribuna.

Former Liberian president and AC Milan legend George Weah recognises Senegal as the AFCON 2025 winners. Photo by: Samah Zidan/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

The Ballon d'Or winner insisted that Law five of the game of football must be followed to the letter. He said:

"Law 5 of the Game applies to all competition of every Confederations including CAF competitions.

In the present case of the final AFCON match between Senegal and Morocco, the referee allowed the match to continue after the walk-off by Senegal, and the game was completed, including extra time, with a result obtained on the field of play.

"For this reason, the subsequent decision by CAF committee, taken after the match had already been concluded, should not override the authority exercised by the referee during the game in keeping with the Laws of the Game - Law 5.

Weah urged the general public to disregard news on social media endorsing the decisions by CAF Appeal Board per GOAL.

CAF president sends message to Senegal

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF president Patrice Motsepe has made it clear that Senegal has every right to challenge the decision that stripped them of the title.

Motsepe emphasised that all member nations must be allowed to defend their interests through proper legal channels.

Source: Legit.ng