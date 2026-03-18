CAF stripped Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory after the walkout incident

Senegal rejected the decision and announced plans to appeal at CAS, calling the ruling unfair and damaging to African football

A social media user criticised Senegal’s response, saying their walkout was more harmful and justified CAF’s decision

A social media user has sparked debate online after criticising Senegal's response to the CAF decision to strip the country of the 2025 AFCON title to be given to Morocco.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Senegalese Football Federation had earlier released a statement on X, describing CAF's verdict as unfair after the governing body overturned Senegal's victory and awarded the title to Morocco.

AFCON 2025 finals: Man questions Senegal's response following CAF's decision on Morocco - Details below

A man has raised some questions

A young man criticises Senegal's response following CAF's decision on the AFCON 2025 finals. Photo credit: CAF, Senegal AFCON 2025

Source: Getty Images

CAF made the decision following an appeal by Morocco over the walkout incident that occurred during the final match. The ruling declared Senegal to have forfeited the game with their action, leading to a 3-0 result in favour of Morocco.

In its reaction, Senegal confirmed, in a published statement, plans to challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), insisting that the verdict undermines African football.

“The Senegalese Football Federation denounces an unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable decision that discredits African football,” the statement shared on X reads.

“To defend its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the Federation will initiate, as soon as possible, an appeal procedure before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.

“The FSF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the values of integrity and sporting justice, and will keep the public informed of the follow-up to this matter.”

Man reacts to Senegal's response to CAF

However, reacting in the comment section of the federation’s post, a user identified as @Ayt_miles questioned Senegal’s position.

A man questions Senegal's response following CAF's decision. Photo credit: Manpic/Getty Images, Senegal AFCON 2025 (Images used for illustrative purpose only)

Source: UGC

According to him, Senegal’s actions during the match were more damaging to African football than the decision taken by CAF. He saw the action of the Senegal team walking off the pitch as an act of disrespect.

In his words:

"You’re here saying the decision taken by the CAF Appeal Board discredits African football.

But your decision for leaving the pitch during an in play game does not discredit African football.

You put a whole game being watched by millions of spectators across the world to a halt! What is more disrespectful to African football than this? That’s shameful!

You clearly violated article 82 and that is why there is an Appeal board to correct such misconducts.

This will be set as precedence to prevent future repeatition. Wipe your tears and return the trophy and move on after learning your lesson."

See his X post below:

Morocco FA reacts following CAF verdict

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation reacted to CAF's ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

CAF stripped Senegal of the title and awarded a walkover victory to Morocco after an appeal against an initial ruling.

The Moroccan FA acknowledged CAF’s judgment but had not yet made a statement on the broader implications.

Source: Legit.ng