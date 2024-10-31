Calvin Bassey has developed into a mainstay in the heart of the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s defence

The Fulham defender was eligible to represent Nigeria, the English national team, and the Italian national team as well

In a recent interview, the former Ajax defender explained the real reason he chose to play for the Super Eagles

Calvin Bassey recently opened up about his decision to represent Nigeria's Super Eagles over both Italy and England.

The Fulham defender explained that a particular FIFA World Cup match against Argentina became a pivotal moment in his choice to play for Nigeria.

Born in Italy, the 24-year-old honed his football skills in the youth ranks of Leicester City before making his breakthrough in 2020 with a transfer to Scottish club Rangers.

Calvin Bassey during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final football match between Nigeria and South Africa at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on February 7, 2024. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

His impressive performances at Rangers contributed to the club's domestic double win and their journey to the UEFA Europa League final.

It wasn’t until 2021, however, that Bassey ultimately committed to wearing the green and white of the Super Eagles.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the Fulham star reflected on his choice to play for Nigeria.

Bassey speaks on representing Nigeria

Reflecting on his decision, Bassey recalled the memorable match between Nigeria and Argentina, where the Super Eagles narrowly lost 2-1.

“When Nigeria played Argentina, they lost 2-1, but it was a great game,” Bassey told said.

“Messi—well, Messi is Messi, isn’t he? He scored that outrageous goal, with the ball going from knee to left foot, then right foot. It was top class.”

He expressed that watching such high-level competition fuelled his desire to wear the Nigerian jersey and compete on the global stage.

“That was a real motivation for me, to want to play for Nigeria and compete at that level,” he added.

Since playing his cap-tying game against Ghana in March 2022, Bassey has become a cornerstone of the Super Eagles’ defence, making 28 appearances and contributing to the team’s success, including a silver medal finish at the 2023 AFCON tournament, according to FotMob data.

Looking forward, several other dual-nationality players are expected to consider representing Nigeria as well.

On the club front, Bassey, who has started all nine of Fulham’s Premier League games this season, hopes to help his team return to winning form in their upcoming home fixture against Brentford.

Peseiro nominated for IFFHS award

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Nigeria coach, José Peseiro, was nominated by the IFFHS for the Best Coach of the Year award.

The Portuguese tactician recently led the Super Eagles team to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng