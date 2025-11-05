Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after Arsenal won its eighth consecutive match without conceding

The Gunners defeated Slavia Praha 3-0 in Prague on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League

Mikel Merino, who played as a striker, scored twice after Bukayo Saka opened the scoring from the spot

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken after Arsenal maintained their winning streak with another match in which they kept a clean sheet.

The Gunners made it eight consecutive wins with a clean sheet after defeating Slavia Praha 3-0 on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel Arteta with his players during Arsenal's 3-0 win over Slavia Praha. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by TBR Football, Bukayo Saka opened the scoring from the penalty spot to become the first Arsenal player to score in four consecutive away matches in the Champions League.

Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino, who played as a makeshift striker in the absence of Viktor Gyokeres, yet again proved he could lead the line with two goals.

Arsenal are top of the Champions League table with a maximum 12 points and will remain unless Inter Milan beats debutant Kairat Almaty 3-0 or more.

Arteta handed a debut to 15-year-old attacker Max Dowman, making the Englishman the youngest player to make an appearance in the UEFA Champions League, surpassing Youssoufa Moukoko.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's victory

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted during his post-match conference, expressing deep satisfaction at his team's performance and winning four consecutive UCL games without conceding.

“I'm really happy with the win, four in a row without conceding a goal. A really tough place to come, I told the boys, the game that we had to expect,” he told Arsenal.com .

“A team that is super intense, very direct, man-to-man, so very short sequences of play, a lot of fouls, a lot of restarts, very difficult to get any fluency in the match.”

The Gunners have won eight consecutive matches and kept a clean sheet in all for the first time in the club's history since 1903, a record which underlines the work the team has done this season.

Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Slavia Praha. Photo by David Price.

Source: Getty Images

“That's a long time ago, so it tells you about the difficulty of achieving it. There is a lot of work there, obviously, to achieve that, and the most pleasing thing, probably, is not the record; it's the mindset of the players,” he added.

“They are talking about how we can still do better. We see one or two situations that we could have resolved better. So, if we do that, we can keep improving, and that record will have a bigger meaning.”

The Gunners will return to the Premier League this weekend, where they will travel to the Stadium of Light to face high-flying, newly-promoted Sunderland.

Bukayo Saka set new record

Legit.ng reported that Bukayo Saka set a new record after opening the scoring from the penalty spot for Arsenal during their 3-0 victory over Slavia Praha.

The England international became the first Arsenal player to score in four consecutive away matches as the Gunners continue to deliver top performances this season.

Source: Legit.ng