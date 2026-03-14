Pep Guardiola has sent a strong warning to Manchester City players about dropping points in the Premier League

The Citizens will face West Ham later tonight after dropping two points against Nottingham Forest on March 4

The Premier League giants are looking for a vital win after their 3-0 loss at the hands of Real Madrid in the UCL

Pep Guardiola has warned that Manchester City can no longer afford to drop points in the Premier League this season.

The Citizens are preparing to face West Ham United later tonight at the London Stadium on March 14.

Manchester City head into the clash seven points behind Arsenal, although they still have a game in hand over the Gunners.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola warns his players ahead of their encounter against West Ham in the Premier League. Photo by: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

City dropped two crucial points after playing out a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, a result that allowed the North London side to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Guardiola speaks ahead of West Ham clash

Pep Guardiola insisted that his side must defeat West Ham if they want to keep their hopes of winning the Premier League alive this season.

According to Sky Sports, the Spanish tactician stressed that every remaining match in the campaign is now extremely important.

The former Barcelona manager also admitted that he has faced criticism over some of his team selections in recent games.

He admitted that both teams would approach the match with urgency and determination, considering what is at stake at this crucial stage of the season. He said:

"The Premier League is the most difficult title, the Premier League I believe is the most difficult one and still we are there knowing that if we drop points it will be over."

"Every game is important, my focus is West Ham. I've been massacred on decisions and what happened. It's not my first time.

"I can argue the decision on the team selection. I will not convince you because we lost. If the argument was before, I could understand."

Pep Guardiola says the English Premier League remains the best League in the world. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola also commented on the recent performances of English clubs in the UEFA Champions League. He said:

"Before England was the best league in the world, we were the best but after what happened in midweek we are not. I am sure we are an incredible league. In this, it is a one off game... We could do better.

"My players are extraordinary, and they were extraordinary in many things. You can say whatever you want. I will convince you, when the selection is made. I want to rotate the team; we want to be good," per One Football.

The English champions will attempt to overturn a three-goal deficit against Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie next week at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola sends warning to Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City delivered a commanding 3-0 victory against Liverpool at Etihad Stadium, sending a clear message to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez, and Jeremy Doku secured the victory, cutting the gap to just four points behind the Gunners after Arsenal had drawn 2-2 with Sunderland the day before.

Source: Legit.ng