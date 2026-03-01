William Troost-Ekong is reportedly stuck in Qatar after airspace closures halted football activities

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has found himself caught in the middle of a rapidly escalating geopolitical crisis in the Gulf region following reported missile exchanges between Iran and Israel.

The Nigerian defender is believed to be stranded in Qatar after authorities suspended all football-related activities and shut down air travel amid security concerns.

The situation intensified after unverified reports emerged about the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, an incident that dramatically heightened hostilities.

In response to what it described as coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel, Iran launched missile strikes across multiple strategic locations in the Middle East, Al Jazeera reports.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that it activated a “pre-approved security plan” and intercepted incoming missiles before they reached its territory.

As a precaution, Qatar joined several neighbouring countries in closing its airspace, leaving athletes, expatriates, and travellers unable to leave the country.

Troost-Ekong stranded in Qatar

As seen on Transfermarkt, Troost-Ekong only recently completed a move to Qatar Stars League side Al Ahli SC during the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old centre-back had previously featured regularly for Saudi Professional League club Al Kholood, where he made 49 appearances and scored twice.

Troost-Ekong’s contract with Al Ahli runs until June 2028, and he was expected to play a central role in the club’s defensive setup.

However, the sudden suspension of league activities has left his football future temporarily frozen, with training sessions and competitive matches put on hold indefinitely.

For Troost-Ekong, who has remained an important figure in Nigerian football despite stepping down from the Super Eagles captaincy, the situation represents an unexpected interruption in what was supposed to be a fresh chapter in his club career.

Stars in limbo as Gulf crisis widens

The shutdown of football in Qatar has not only affected Troost-Ekong but also several internationally recognised players currently based in the country.

Among them are former European stars such as Marco Verratti, Philippe Coutinho, and Julian Draxler, all of whom now face uncertainty over when normal sporting activities will resume.

Iranian state media confirmed strikes on targets in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, citing the presence of US military assets as justification.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also claimed that Israeli and American military targets across the region had been hit.

As diplomatic efforts struggle to contain the crisis, footballers and civilians alike remain trapped by circumstances far beyond the pitch.

For Troost-Ekong and many others in Qatar, attention has shifted from match fitness to personal safety and the hope that regional tensions will soon ease.

Football world on alert after Iran strikes

In a related development, the reported that the footballing world is on edge after multiple explosions were reported across Riyadh on Saturday, February 28th, following ballistic missile strikes launched by Iran.

The operation, dubbed "True Promise 4" by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was reportedly a retaliation against joint US and Israeli military operations.

