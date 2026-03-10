Major League Soccer has handed lifetime bans to two players, including a former Manchester City academy star

Both players are of African origin, although one of them has represented the United States at the international level

One of the banned players has also completed a free transfer move to China, currently battling issues related to match-fixing in recent years

Major League Soccer (MLS) has handed lifetime bans to former Ghanaian international Yaw Yeboah and former US U21 player Derrick Jones after confirming their involvement in betting on league matches.

A thorough investigation conducted by the orgainsers of the MLS showed that both players engaged in extensive gambling, including their own teams during the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

MLS terminates 2 players' contract

Major League Soccer explained that the concerned authorities began investigations following a tip-off through their partner on suspicious betting alerts

According to talkSPORT, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP law firm was contacted to conduct a thorough review in 2025, before both players were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The statement read:

"Major League Soccer has issued lifetime suspensions to Derrick Jones and Yaw Yeboah, neither of whom is currently under contract with an MLS club, for violating the MLS Gambling Policy.

"After receiving suspicious betting alerts through integrity partners, MLS retained the law firm Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP to conduct an investigation, and the players were placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the review.

"After reviewing the results of the investigation, MLS concluded that the players engaged in extensive gambling on soccer, including on their own teams, during the 2024 and 2025 seasons."

Evidence presented against Jones

The MLS accused both Derrick Jones and Yaw Yeboah of placing a bet on the former Houston Dynamo midfielder to receive a yellow card during a match in October 2024.

The governing body noted that the players shared confidential information with other bettors about their intent to draw yellow cards, per Goal.

Legit.ng compiled the fans' reactions. Read them below:

@Zitel_304 said:

"Risking your entire professional career just to cash a +400 MLS parlay is generational crashing out.

"Imagine trying to explain to your family that you lost your job because your own team couldn't cover the spread."

@Zwisi_Re wrote:

"And next: a lifetime ban from holding public office for all US government officials and un-officials, as well as their family members and friends, who profit from insider trading. Like prediction market betting on assassinations, wars or."

@danzo_footy added:

"Crazy how fast MLS came down on them, but honestly if you’re betting on your own games you’ve got no one to blame but yourself, rules are clear, and this kind of stuff destroys the integrity of the league."

Obasogie cleared of match-fixing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tanzanian club Singida Black Stars have officially cleared Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie of any involvement in match-fixing.

The club has reinstated him to the team after conducting a preliminary investigation into the allegations.

