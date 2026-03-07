Nigerian descent defender Fikayo Tomori has disclosed the toughest opponents of his career so far

All four attackers he mentioned were those he faced in Italian Serie A since moving to AC Milan in 2021

Tomori was eligible to play for Nigeria but opted for England, and he has not earned a call-up since 2023

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has named the four toughest opponents of his career so far and it includes two super Eagles attackers.

Tomori came through Chelsea’s academy and broke into the first team under Frank Lampard, but left the club in 2021 after falling out of favour with the Chelsea legend.

Fikayo Tomori names 2 Super Eagles stars among his toughest opponents. Photo by Marco Mantovani.

Source: Getty Images

Tomori chose the option of playing abroad and moved to the Italian Serie A, joining AC Milan and has remained a key member of the Rossoneri since then.

He was part of Milan’s squad that won the Italian Serie A title in 2022, ending the club’s 11-year wait for the title. He also won the Italian Super Cup in 2025.

Tomori names toughest opponents

The England international defender has named the four attackers he finds challenging to mark during his time in the Italian Serie A so far.

Tomori, speaking ahead of the Milan derby on Sunday, March 8, 2026, has singled out four attackers, two Argentines and two Nigerians, who gave him the most concern and he explained how.

"The most difficult players to mark? Dybala, because he operates in spaces where you can't easily intervene,” he said as quoted by FC Inter 1908.

“Then there’s Lautaro; he moves exceptionally well. He isn't the tallest, but his timing is perfect, he often initiates contact before the ball arrives to gain the advantage.”

He will face Lautaro Martinez on Sunday in the derby, while he has faced Paulo Dybala twice this season when AC Milan and AS Roma faced off.

”Osimhen is a force of nature; he never stops running. Lookman is also incredibly difficult to mark, he’s very quick and moves the ball with impressive speed. I even joked with him that if he had joined Inter, we wouldn't be friends anymore,” he added.

Osimhen left Italy in the summer of 2024, joining Galatasaray on an initial loan before making it permanent in 2025, while Lookman left Atalanta to join Atletico Madrid in February.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman gave Fikayo Tomori tough time in Italy. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

Tomori could have been international teammates with both players had he not snubbed the call to play for Nigeria when he broke out at Chelsea.

He was eligible to play for England, Nigeria and Canada and opted for the Three Lions, a decision which has not gone well for his international career.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has five caps for the England national team and has not played since 2023, nor has he represented the Three Lions at any major tournament.

