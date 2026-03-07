The NFF has confirmed that the Super Eagles’ friendly game against Iran has been cancelled

Nigeria may play a single friendly against Jordan in Europe if the tournament cannot be relocated

FIFA has yet to rule on Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo, leaving World Cup hopes uncertain

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed a major change to the Super Eagles’ planned international friendlies slated for later this month.

Originally scheduled to participate in a four-nation invitational tournament in Amman during the March FIFA international window, Nigeria will no longer face Iran.

Iran has withdrawn from the proposed four-nation tournament scheduled for Amman due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Photo by Atta Kenare

The three-time African champions were also set to play Costa Rica and Jordan, with the Iran clash slated for March 27 and Jordan on March 31 at the Amman International Stadium.

According to Afrik-Foot, security concerns in the Middle East, particularly the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, have forced organisers to rethink plans.

In a statement, the NFF indicated that the mini-tournament could be relocated to Europe.

However, Iran will not take part in the tournament as previously planned, leaving Nigeria to focus on preparations for the friendly against Jordan.

NFF forced to settle for Jordan friendly

With the status of the four-nation invitational uncertain, the NFF is exploring alternative arrangements to ensure the Super Eagles stay active during the March international window.

Organisers are considering staging a single friendly match between Nigeria and Jordan at a neutral venue in Europe. Photo by Franck Fife

Former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh, via X (formerly Twitter), revealed that if the relocated mini-tournament cannot be organised, Nigeria could face Jordan in a standalone friendly, also possibly in Europe.

The aim is to ensure the team remains match-ready while also maintaining safety for players and staff.

This approach highlights the NFF’s commitment to keeping the Super Eagles competitive despite external challenges.

The friendly against Jordan will provide an opportunity for head coach Eric Chelle to integrate younger players into the Super Eagles squad ahead of future tournaments.

FIFA verdict on DR Congo petition still pending

While the Super Eagles focus on friendlies, their 2026 FIFA World Cup fate remains uncertain.

Nigeria missed out on qualification after losing to DR Congo in the playoff match held in Morocco last November.

Following the defeat, the NFF filed a formal petition with FIFA, alleging that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during the playoff encounter, BBC Sport reports.

FIFA has yet to deliver a ruling on the matter, leaving the door open for Nigeria to potentially re-enter the qualification process if the petition succeeds.

The outcome could significantly impact the Super Eagles’ preparations and participation in upcoming fixtures, making these friendly matches against Jordan and potentially other opponents critical for squad cohesion.

With the Iran fixture off the calendar and a potential Europe-based friendly against Jordan in the works, the Super Eagles will focus on maintaining form and readiness for whatever opportunities come next.

Super Eagles still in the World Cup race

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup dreams are not over yet, according to Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Speaking to the media, Dikko expressed hope that the Super Eagles could still secure a spot in the intercontinental playoff despite FIFA listing the Democratic Republic of Congo as Africa’s representative.

