Wilfred Ndidi has called for clarity as FIFA delays decision on Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo

The NFF claims DR Congo fielded ineligible players in the decisive World Cup playoff last November

FIFA ruling could reopen Nigeria’s path to the 2026 World Cup

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has urged FIFA to provide clarity over the Nigeria Football Federation’s petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo, as uncertainty continues to surround Nigeria’s chances of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria’s qualification hopes appeared to end in November after the Super Eagles lost to DR Congo in a tense playoff decided by penalties.

Nigeria were knocked out of the qualification race in November after losing to DR Congo in a tense continental playoff decided by penalties. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

However, the NFF quickly filed an official complaint, alleging that DR Congo used ineligible players during the match, BBC Sport reports.

If FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour, the result of the playoff could be overturned, potentially opening the door for the Super Eagles to participate in the intercontinental playoffs.

With the tournament fast approaching, the delay in a final ruling has left fans and players waiting anxiously.

At present, DR Congo remain listed among the teams scheduled to participate in the playoffs, which are set to be held between March 26 and March 31 in Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico.

FIFA’s silence fuels uncertainty

Despite the seriousness of the complaint, FIFA has yet to release an official decision on the matter.

The world football governing body recently published the schedule for the upcoming intercontinental playoffs, with DR Congo included among the participating nations.

This move has led many observers to assume that Nigeria’s protest may have already been rejected.

However, Nigerian football officials insist that no final ruling has been communicated to them.

The uncertainty has kept the situation alive, with fans closely watching for any announcement from FIFA that could change the course of the qualification race.

If Nigeria’s petition is successful, it could lead to a reshuffling of the playoff fixtures and potentially give the Super Eagles another shot at reaching the global tournament.

Ndidi calls for clarity amid controversy

Amid the ongoing debate, Ndidi has asked for clarification from FIFA while emphasising that the players remain focused on their responsibilities on the pitch.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi says Nigeria have not completely lost hope of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Issam Zerrok

Source: Getty Images

The midfielder further clarified that the Super Eagles players prioritise their preparation over administrative distractions, Afrik-Foot reports.

According to Ndidi, the players trust the NFF and relevant authorities to handle the situation while the team continues to stay ready for any possible outcome.

“Of course, everyone wants clarity, but we trust the Nigeria Football Federation and the authorities to handle everything properly.

“As players, our job is to stay ready, stay united, and keep working hard. Nigerian fans always expect the best from us, and we respect that. Whatever the outcome, we will continue to give everything for the country and make Nigeria proud.”

With the playoffs drawing closer, the football world now waits for FIFA’s final verdict, a decision that could determine whether Nigeria’s World Cup dream is truly over or still alive.

Nigeria still in World Cup race

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup dreams are not over yet, according to Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Speaking to the media, Dikko expressed hope that the Super Eagles could still secure a spot in the intercontinental playoff despite FIFA listing the Democratic Republic of Congo as Africa’s representative.

