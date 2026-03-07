Dwight Yorke has left his role at Trinidad & Tobago after failing to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has officially parted ways with the Trinidad and Tobago national team, ending his 17-month tenure in dramatic fashion.

The former striker, remembered for his starring role in United’s 1999 treble-winning side, was unable to guide the Soca Warriors to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving his international managerial career at a crossroads.

According to talkSPORT, Yorke took charge of the national team in November 2024 with high hopes of replicating Trinidad and Tobago’s historic 2006 World Cup qualification.

Despite his experience and charisma, the Soca Warriors finished third in their qualification group, missing out on the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) confirmed that the 54-year-old officially vacated his post at the end of February, citing irreconcilable differences over a proposed pay reduction.

Bizarre reason Yorke was sacked

The TTFA’s statement indicated that the departure stemmed from contract negotiations following the disappointing campaign, GOAL reports.

With Trinidad and Tobago’s failure to progress, the federation suggested a revised financial framework for the role.

Yorke reportedly refused to accept a salary cut, leading both sides to a mutual decision to part ways.

“Subsequent discussions were held between the TTFA and Mr. Yorke regarding the future of the role… both parties were unable to reach agreement on the proposed terms at this time, and it was mutually decided to part ways,” the TTFA said.

The governing body nevertheless thanked Yorke for his dedication and left the door open for future collaboration.

The decision has raised eyebrows in football circles, with many noting the unusual circumstances of a former Manchester United star leaving an international role over financial disagreements rather than performance alone.

Yorke’s managerial future uncertain

This marks another brief managerial stint for Yorke, whose only other senior coaching role was with Australian side Macarthur FC.

Although he won the Australia Cup during his tenure, the Manchester United legend’s time in Australia ended in controversy following a legal dispute over his dismissal.

During this time at Manchester United, Dwight Yorke scored 65 goals in 152 games, as well as winning the Champions League in 1999 and three Premier League titles.

Now back in the managerial wilderness, Yorke remains a revered figure in Trinidad and Tobago, having earned 72 caps for his country during a distinguished playing career.

Despite the abrupt end to his international coaching spell, his legacy as one of Manchester United’s legendary forwards is secure, and speculation is already mounting about his next move in club or international football.

For now, Yorke’s departure serves as a reminder of how managerial careers can pivot sharply, even for world-class players, when expectations, finances, and negotiations collide.

