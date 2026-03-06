Alex Iwobi has revealed he never wanted to leave Arsenal, but circumstances forced the move

A family holiday in Dubai coincided with Everton’s £40m bid for the Nigerian midfielder

Now at Fulham, Iwobi is enjoying a standout season with four goals and three assists under Marco Silva

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has shared a behind-the-scenes account of his unexpected exit from Arsenal FC in 2019.

Iwobi, a product of Arsenal’s famous Hale End academy, made his senior debut in 2015 under Arsene Wenger and quickly established himself as a regular.

Alex Iwobi has opened up about his heartbreaking exit from Arsenal back in 2019. Photo by James Williamson

Source: Getty Images

His departure came during Unai Emery’s tenure at the club, a period Iwobi describes as both “mad” and emotionally challenging.

In a recent interview with High Performance Podcast, Iwobi revealed how circumstances beyond his control, including the arrival of Nicolas Pepe and the business side of football, pushed him out of his boyhood club.

How Emery played a role in Iwobi’s Arsenal exit

Iwobi recounted that after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished third, Emery allowed players extra time to recover.

Unai Emery sanctioned Alex Iwobi's departure from Arsenal and replaced the Nigerian midfielder with Nicholas Pepe. Photo by Neville Williams

Source: Getty Images

Iwobi took a family holiday to Dubai, only to be informed by his agent that Everton had made a bid.

“I said, ‘Nice, what do you think? I’m kind of comfortable at Arsenal,’” Iwobi recalled.

“But Arsenal had just signed Pepe… I said, ‘Of course I’m fine, I’ve had competition all my life. That’s another winger, I respect him, but I wanna prove my point.’”

The Nigerian midfielder was ready to fight for his place against Pepe, who had just arrived from Ligue 1 following a season contributing to 33 goals. However, events quickly escalated beyond Iwobi’s control.

“On the yacht now, I’m losing connection. They said that Everton’s manager, Marco Silva, at the time wanted to call you… I said, ‘It’s nice to know they want me, what do you think?’ They told me Arsenal had already handed in the medical. They might want you gone because they need to sell someone.”

It was at that moment Iwobi realised Arsenal were prioritising financial considerations over his personal desire to stay, forcing him to make a life-changing decision.

Iwobi pleased with Arsenal departure

Despite the emotional strain, Iwobi accepted the move and joined Everton, where the 29-year-old midfielder spent several seasons before eventually moving to Fulham.

Now 29, Iwobi is enjoying one of his best seasons yet. As seen on Transfermarkt, in 26 appearances across all competitions, the Super Eagles midfielder has scored four goals and provided three assists, showcasing his growth and resilience since leaving Arsenal.

Reflecting on the transfer, Iwobi admitted that while the situation was difficult, the experience helped him mature as a player.

Iwobi achieves special milestone

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi reached a major career landmark on Sunday, February 16, as Fulham edged past Stoke City 2-1 in the FA Cup.

The Nigerian midfielder featured from start to finish at the Bet365 Stadium, registering his 100th appearance for Fulham across all competitions.

Source: Legit.ng