Atalanta is targeting Nigeria U20 winger Bidemi Amole following Ademola Lookman’s €35m move to Atletico Madrid

Amole, dubbed the “new Lookman,” has impressed in seven appearances for Nigeria U20, scoring once

The young winger is expected to join Atalanta’s youth team, with plans for promotion to the senior squad in the 2026/27 season

Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Nigeria U20 winger Bidemi Amole from Real Sapphire Academy.

Bidemi, who turned 18 in November, has been making waves with his performances for the Nigeria U20 national team, playing seven matches and scoring once under coach Aliyu Zubairu.

Dubbed as the “new Lookman” by scouts after making seven appearances for Nigeria's Flying Eagles per Transfermarkt, Bidemi has drawn comparisons to senior international Ademola Lookman, who also rose through Atalanta’s ranks before completing a high-profile transfer to Atletico Madrid in January.

The Serie A club is hoping Amole can emulate the impact of Lookman, whose performances for the Bergamo-based side earned him a move worth £30.3m and a reputation as one of Africa’s brightest talents.

Bidemi following in Lookman’s footsteps

Lookman’s time at Atalanta was historic as the London-born forward scored 55 goals and provided 27 assists across all competitions, including a memorable hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, which secured the club’s first European trophy, BBC Sport reports.

The 28-year-old forward also won African Footballer of the Year in 2024 and became the only African player on the men’s Ballon d’Or shortlist, finishing 14th.

Atalanta’s pursuit of Bidemi reflects their strategy of nurturing Nigerian talent for the long term.

While Bidemi will begin with the youth team, the Bergamo club plans to closely monitor his progress for a potential promotion to the senior squad starting from the pre-season in the summer.

The expectation is high that he will replicate, or even surpass, Lookman’s feats at the Italian club.

Bidemi’s rise to the limelight

Bidemi’s rise highlights the continued influence of Nigerian football academies in producing players capable of competing in Europe’s top leagues.

Real Sapphire has previously produced several promising talents, and Atalanta’s interest in Bidemi signals that Serie A clubs are watching Nigeria closely for the next generation of stars.

The winger’s versatility and pace on the left flank make him a natural fit for Atalanta’s attacking style.

If Bidemi adapts well to Italian football, the 17-year-old winger could soon join the ranks of other Nigerian internationals who have made their mark in Europe.

With Lookman setting the benchmark, Bidemi has a challenging but exciting path ahead to carve out his own legacy.

