The European Football governing body (UEFA) has sanctioned Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur

The bold move follows the act by some supporters during their Champions League clash against Frankfurt

The English giants have also issued a ban to the individuals involved for their role in the incident

UEFA has sanctioned English side Tottenham Hotspur following a racist gesture by their fans during a Champions League match in Germany.

The European football governing body confirmed the fine for Spurs following the incident in their final UCL match against Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park on January 28.

The reigning Europa League champions beat the German side 2-0, but the incident overshadowed their win.

UEFA fine Tottenham following their fans action during the match against Frankfurt in Germany. Photo by: Christian Kaspar-Bartke - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Reasons for Spurs' fine and suspension

UEFA confirmed that three Tottenham fans made obscene salutes towards the home fans during the contest.

According to Flash Score, the organisers described the offence as “the racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters”.

The North London side were fined £26,000 and another £1,966 for objects thrown by fans.

UEFA said its control, ethics and disciplinary body had decided to fine Spurs and ban them “from selling tickets to its away supporters for the next one Uefa competition match.

Tottenham issues powerful statement

Tottenham Hotspur have condemned the actions of their fans following the unfortunate incident during their clash against Frankfurt.

According to Football London, Spurs promised full cooperation with UEFA, confirming the actions of the three supporters.

The English side frowned against all forms of discrimination, stressing that it does not reflect the values of the club. The statement read:

“Tottenham have been informed of sanctions handed down to us by the European football governing body, following the utterly abhorrent conduct of a small number of individuals at our group stage Champions League away match in Frankfurt.

Three Tottenham fans have been ban from attending matches. Photo by: Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

“We have cooperated fully with UEFA’s investigation, as well as with Police in Germany on the night and, subsequently, the Met Police.

“The club can confirm that all three individuals found to be making Naz* salutes towards the home fans have been identified and have received indefinite bans under the club’s Sanctions and Banning Policy.

“The club stands firmly against all forms of discrimination and has therefore taken the strongest possible action. The disgusting behaviour of a minority of so-called fans on the night is in no way reflective of the values of our club and its supporters.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur, now under the guidance of new manager Igor Tudor, have been drawn against Atletico Madrid.

The first leg will be played in Spain on Tuesday, March 10, with the return fixture scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 in North London.

The winners of the tie will face either FC Barcelona or Newcastle United in the quarter-finals.

Man United star ban for six months

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has been slapped with a six-month driving ban after speeding past a residential area.

The 22-year-old centre-back was caught driving his Porsche Cayenne GTS at 72mph in a 30mph zone.

Source: Legit.ng