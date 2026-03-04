Iran has approached a decision on its next supreme leader following the death of Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a major strike

Mojtaba Khamenei, Ali's son, emerged as a leading candidate despite having never held an official government role

Analysts have observed increased attention on Iran’s succession process amid the escalating US-Israeli attacks

Recall that Khamenei was killed at his office early Saturday, February 28, while “performing his assigned duties.” His daughter, son-in-law, and grandson were also killed in the operation.

Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, a senior Iranian scholar and member of both the Guardian Council and Assembly of Experts, told state television,

“The supreme leader ⁠will be identified ⁠at the closest opportunity. We are close ⁠to a conclusion; ⁠however, the ⁠situation in the country is a war situation.”

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late leader, has, however, surfaced as a leading candidate.

Reports also indicate he survived the recent US-Israeli attacks in Iran, according to two Iranian sources cited by Reuters as disclosed on Wednesday, March 4.

Although Mojtaba has never held an elected or official government role, a 2008 US diplomatic cable described him as “widely viewed within the regime as a capable and forceful leader and manager who may someday succeed to at least a share of national leadership.”

Analysts and the international community now watch closely to see if he will step into his father’s shoes as Iran’s top leader amid tensions.

Wife of late Iranian supreme leader dies

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, wife of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has died. She sustained injuries during the US-Israel assassination at Khamenei’s Tehran compound days earlier.

Bagherzadeh, 79, was born in Mashhad, Iran, and married Khamenei in 1964. The couple had six children. Her death intensified Middle East tensions as Iran vowed to retaliate against perceived attacks on its leadership.

Social media users reacted with disbelief and prayers, while regional officials warned of escalating conflict. Iranian authorities, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, described Khamenei’s death and his wife’s passing as a provocation that calls for potential military action in the Gulf.

Iran declares 40 days of mourning Khamenei

In an earlier report, Legit.ng disclosed that Iran announced a 40-day national mourning period and seven public holidays following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US-Israel strikes.

The strikes also claimed the lives of several top Iranian officials and Khamenei’s family members, including his daughter, son-in-law, and advisers, escalating tensions across the Middle East. This has, however, prompted retaliatory missile attacks on US and Israeli interests.

Iranian state media described Khamenei as a “martyr,” while Trump and Netanyahu confirmed the operation. Over 200 casualties have been reported nationwide, with warnings of further retaliation and heightened security measures in the region.

