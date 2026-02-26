Supercomputer Opta has predicted teams likely to qualify for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League

The English Premier League stands a chance of getting five spots, with Arsenal and Manchester City already securing their position

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are battling for the remaining three slots

Supercomputer Opta has predicted the teams most likely to qualify for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League based on current Premier League projections.

Arsenal and Manchester City have already secured their places due to their league positions this season.

Aston Villa, under Unai Emery, are currently third with 51 points, while Manchester United sit fourth on 48 points. Chelsea and Liverpool occupy fifth and sixth place respectively, both on 45 points.

Arsenal are currently topping the 2025/26 English Premier League table ahead of next season's UEFA Champions League. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

The Premier League will have five Champions League spots next season, thanks to the strong performances of English clubs in European competitions this term.

Supercomputer shares Premier League UCL projections

According to Opta’s latest projections, five English teams are expected to qualify for Europe’s elite competition.

Arsenal have been given a 100% probability of qualifying, while Manchester City are rated at 99.65%. Aston Villa are projected to finish third with 69 points and have an 85.38% chance of securing a Champions League ticket.

Meanwhile, 20-time English champions Liverpool are tipped to climb into fourth place with a 48.63% qualification probability. The Reds secured a late winner against Nottingham Forest over the weekend to boost their hopes.

Manchester United are projected to finish fifth with a 43.23% chance of qualification, as they remain unbeaten under Michael Carrick in 2026.

Chelsea, however, are forecast to miss out. The Blues have dropped points in their last two matches against relegation-threatened sides and face a difficult run of fixtures in March. They currently have just a 19.95% chance of making the top five.

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick and Benjamin Sesko after their 1-0 win against Everton. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Carrick opens up on Manchester United form

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick spoke about the performance of the team since he took over from Ruben Amorim. He said:

"I’m delighted with the result and the spirit, and the boys digging deep and sacrificing for each other.

"It gives me a lot of encouragement going forward. But there’s still so much to come from us in a positive way.”

The 2008 UEFA Champions League winner said the team will approach each game with a different mentality and find a way of maintaining their unbeaten run. He said:

"I don’t know how long it’s been, so it’s still early days. We can’t expect it to be perfect. So, we’ve got a few days now to look back at this one and try and improve a few things.

"Every game’s different. We had to find a way tonight, and hopefully we can find a way on Sunday as well,” per NBC Sports.

Arsenal edge closer to 1st PL title

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal took another significant step toward ending their 22-year Premier League title drought with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sunderland.

Viktor Gyokeres proved to be the hero, scoring both the second-half goal and an empty-net strike in stoppage time.

Source: Legit.ng