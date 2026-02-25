Diego Simeone has explained why Ademola Lookman started on the bench during the win over Club Brugge

Atletico Madrid defeated the Belgian club 7-4 on aggregate to progress to the Champions League Round of 16

Super Eagles attacker Lookman has enjoyed a bright start to life since joining Atletico Madrid from Atalanta

Diego Simeone has opened up on why Ademola Lookman started on the bench during Atletico Madrid’s win over Club Brugge on February 24, 2026.

Atletico Madrid defeated Brugge 4-1 at the Metropolitano, 7-4 on aggregate after a 3-3 draw in the first leg in Belgium to progress to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth scored a hat-trick, which eventually was the difference that helped Los Rojiblancos reach the next round.

Simeone explains Lookman’s bench role

Simeone opted for a strike pair of Sorloth and Julian Alvarez in his preferred 4-4-2 formation, and it worked out for him to get the desired result.

The Argentine left winter signing Ademola Lookman on the bench and introduced him in the 70th minute, raising questions from fans, particularly with Alvarez’s inefficiency.

As noted by Eldesmarque, the Nigerian combined well with Antoine Griezmann and Sorloth to produce the Norwegian’s second goal.

The manager explained his decision after the match, claiming that the former Manchester City striker has been with the team longer and offers more defensively.

“It wasn’t easy to leave Lookman and Griezmann out,” Simeone said, per AS. “Julián [Alvarez] had been playing well lately. You have to make decisions, and it excites me to see that those who come on do so in a way that supports the team’s philosophy. It was difficult; it’s not an easy decision.”

​”I loved how Lookman came on; he should have played because he’d been scoring goals, but Sørloth played instead. He’ll improve with time; his style is naturally attacking,” he added.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year has four goals and three assists in seven matches since moving to Atletico at the start of February, improving Simeone’s side's attacking output.

Simeone gives Lookman special treatment

As seen in a video shared on X by Atletico, Simeone congratulated his players after the match, and fans noticed special treatment towards Lookman.

The manager shook others, excluding Sorloth, whom he hugged, but his enthusiasm when he saw Lookman suggests something special between the two.

Simeone challenges Lookman

Legit.ng previously reported that Diego Simeone challenged Lookman to improve his defensive output despite a bright start to life in Madrid.

The Argentine manager urged the Super Eagles forward to balance his game, describing him as a naturally offensive player who needs to do more.

