Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Destiny Udogie was threatened with a gun in North London

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with the intent to cause fear and blackmail

The London-based club have expressed their full support for the Italian defender following the unfortunate incident

Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie has reportedly faced a life-threatening ordeal when a gun was allegedly pulled on him during a late-night walk through a busy London street.

The unfortunate incident occurred on September 6 at around 11:14 PM, when the player was walking with a family member.

The alleged culprit is a well-known football agent who is representing several high-profile clients, including England internationals.

Destiny Udogie during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Doncaster Rovers in London, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA

Source: Getty Images

The Police arrested the agent, and it is understood that the confrontation was sparked after the player decided not to work with the agent.

The cops were called to the scene shortly after 11pm and the agent was detained at his home on September 8.

The suspect is also under investigation for allegedly blackmailing and making threats against the footballer’s pal.

Spurs issues statement

Tottenham have promised to support Destiny Udogie and his family while investigations are ongoing.

According to the Sun, the London-based club said they will refrain from making further comments till the case is settled by the concerned authorities. Spurs said:

"We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so. Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further."

The Italian international joined Tottenham from Udinese for £15m on a five-year deal in the summer of 2022, before immediately returning to the Serie A club on a season-long loan.

Destiny Udogie during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Copenhagen in London, England. Photo by: Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

He rejoined the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League champions at the start of the 2023/24 campaign and has made 76 appearances for the club.

The former Italy U21 player featured in their 4-0 win against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, November 4.

Police authorities issue statement

The Metropolitan Police claimed to have spoken with Destiny Udogie after the incident.

According to ITV, a Police spokesperson said no injuries were sustained during the process. He said:

“The Police were called at 23.14hrs on Saturday, September 6, to reports a man in his twenties had been threatened with a firearm on Cockfosters Parade, Barnet.

“Officers spoke to the victim and during the course of their investigation it was also reported another man in his twenties had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual.

“No injuries were reported in either incident.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday, September 8 on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence.

“He has been bailed while enquiries continue.”

