Eight Nigeria-eligible players, including Emerson Nwaneri, have been named in the England U16 squad

Nwaneri joins Mishel Nduka, Shadrach Ekiugbo, Joshua Abe and Vincent Joseph among the Nigerians in the squad

The invites come as a blow to NFF, who have been working actively to recruit foreign-born players for the Super Eagles

Nigeria’s hopes of recruiting top dual-nationality players have taken a major hit after England named eight Nigeria-eligible teenagers in their latest U16 squad.

The development has reignited the long-running tug-of-war between the Super Eagles and England over promising players with Nigerian roots.

England invite 8 Nigeria-eligible players to their Under-16 squad for their international camp in Turkey. Photo by Antonio Masiello

Source: Getty Images

England U16 manager Barry Lewtas included a strong Nigerian contingent for February’s international camp in Türkiye, underlining England’s strategy of engaging eligible players early.

According to One Football, the headline name is Emerson Nwaneri, the younger brother of Nigeria target Ethan Nwaneri, whose future remains a hot topic in Nigerian football circles.

England invites 8 Nigeria-eligible players

Alongside Emerson Nwaneri, the England list features several academy standouts, including Arsenal midfielder Mishel Nduka, Liverpool trio Shadrach Ekiugbo, Joshua Abe, and Vincent Joseph.

Emerson Nwaneri is one of the star players invited to England's Under-16 squad. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

Other Nigerians in the squad are West Ham defender Emmanuel Fejokwu, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oluwatitojumi Wellspring, and Manchester City youngster David Eze.

According to England Football, the Young Lions will travel to Manavgat, Antalya, where they face Denmark on February 21, Spain on February 23, and France on February 26.

The matches are designed to expose the squad to elite opposition and deepen England’s bond with players who could later face a senior-level nationality decision.

For Nigeria, the concern is clear as early exposure to England’s setup often strengthens emotional and professional ties, making a future switch more difficult.

Nwaneri and Nduka, in particular, are regarded as top prospects at Arsenal, having already featured in U18 Premier League, Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League matches despite still being schoolboys.

Nigeria has experienced both success and heartbreak in the dual-nationality race.

Past stars such as Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses all represented England at U16 level before opting for the Super Eagles.

In more recent times, players like Ademola Lookman, Semi Ajayi, Joe Aribo, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Ryan Alebiosu also chose Nigeria after being on England’s radar.

However, there have been high-profile losses. Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham all committed their international futures to England despite strong Nigerian heritage.

Those cases highlight how difficult it can be for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to compete with England’s infrastructure and early outreach.

With Emerson Nwaneri’s presence in the squad, attention will also intensify on Ethan Nwaneri’s future and whether Nigeria can persuade him to follow the path of other England-trained players who later switched allegiance.

