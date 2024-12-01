The Nigerian Football Federation intensified efforts to get foreign-born players to switch their international allegiance

Nigeria achieved success with some of them, including Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and William Troost-Ekong

There are ongoing efforts on others, including Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo and others who are ready to play

The Nigerian Football Federation have been courting dual nationals to play for the Super Eagles recently and have succeeded in getting a few to switch their international allegiance.

CAF Men's Player of the Year favourite Ademola Lookman, Leon Balogun, Alex Iwobi and national team captain William Troost-Ekong are some of the success stories.

Felix Uduokhai playing against Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 2-1 win over Besiktas. Photo by Mehmet Murat Onel.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the success, some have held off the discussions, including Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo, while others have expressed interest in representing Nigeria.

Legit.ng highlights six foreign-born stars ready to play for Nigeria, as noted by OwnGoal Nigeria.

Foreigners ready to play for Nigeria

1. Felix Agu

Agu was born in Osnabruck, Germany, to Nigerian parents. The Werder Bremen defender has yet to earn a senior call-up, having represented the Europeans at the U21 level. He declined an invitation in 2019 and, in 2021, expressed the desire to play. He has two goals in 10 games playing from right back this season.

2. Justin Njinmah

Njinmah was born in Hamburg, Germany and is Agu’s teammate at Werder Bremen. The skilful winger dubbed the German Neymar has yet to play international football at any level. He has two goals and two assists this season and is ready to wear the green jersey.

3. Dapo Afolayan

Afolayan plays in the first division of German football with FC St Pauli. He was born in England and spent seven years at Chelsea's famous academy, Cobham. His only international appearance was for England C, a team of non-league footballers. He is open to representing Nigeria.

4. Chuba Akpom

Akpom was born in England and represented the English teams at all youth levels. He has made it clear he will play for Nigeria at the senior level but has yet to receive a senior call-up, even after earning a big move to Dutch giants AFC Ajax. As noted by Punch, he was disappointed not to be called up for AFCON 2023.

5. Felix Uduokhai

Uduokhai represented Germany at all youth levels and played for the country at the 2020 Summer Olympics. The versatile defender has expressed the desire to play for Nigeria, having yet to earn a senior call-up with Die Mannschaft.

6. Kingsley Ehizibue

The right-back was born in Germany to Nigerian parents and raised in the Netherlands. He has one cap for the Dutch U21, and administrative issues prevented him from playing for Nigeria, which is said to have been fixed.

Akpoguma cries over Super Eagles snub

Legit.ng reported that Kevin Akpoguma lamented his Super Eagles snub, having not earned an international call-up for the Nigerian national team in nearly two years.

The former Germany youth international captain last played for the three-time African champions during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match against Sierra Leone.

