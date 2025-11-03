England-born star Jacob Murphy has reportedly rejected Eric Chelle’s initial invitation to play for the Super Eagles

The Newcastle winger may reconsider representing Nigeria if the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 World Cup

Alex Iwobi insists it would be a “shame” if the Super Eagles miss the global tournament next year

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has suffered a major setback in his recruitment plans after Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy declined an invitation to represent Nigeria.

The 30-year-old winger, who has been a regular feature for Newcastle in the Premier League over the past two seasons, has not been capped by England at any level but remains hopeful of earning a call-up from Thomas Tuchel.

Chelle, keen on expanding his attacking options ahead of Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs, reached out to Murphy to discuss the possibility of switching allegiance.

However, the England-born winger reportedly refused to commit, telling Chelle he would rather wait for a chance with the Three Lions.

A top official from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the development, revealing that while Murphy acknowledged his Nigerian roots, his current focus remains on breaking into the England setup.

“Chelle had contact with Murphy on playing for Nigeria, but he prefers England. It could change if we qualify for the World Cup, but it might be late for Chelle, who is already finalising his squad,” the source told OwnGoalNigeria.

Murphy gives condition to play for Nigeria

Although Murphy’s initial stance was firm, reports suggest that the Newcastle United winger could reconsider his position if Nigeria secures qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

As seen on Transfermarkt, the 30-year-old, who has scored two goals and registered one assist this season despite Newcastle’s shaky start, is open to the idea of playing on the global stage, but only if it aligns with his ambitions.

Chelle, however, is unlikely to continue pursuing the player after the initial rejection.

The Super Eagles manager has been vocal about his desire to build a committed, united squad focused solely on representing Nigeria.

With the CAF playoffs fast approaching, time is running out for any late additions.

Nigeria will face Gabon, DR Congo, and Cameroon in a tough mini-tournament in Morocco later this month, with only the overall winners advancing to the Intercontinental Playoff in March, as seen on CAF's official website.

Iwobi hopeful Nigeria will qualify

Meanwhile, Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has urged his teammates to give their all, stressing that missing out on the 2026 World Cup would be “a shame.”

The Fulham man expressed strong belief in the team’s quality and unity, insisting that Nigeria has what it takes to compete with the best nations globally.

As the playoffs draw closer, Chelle’s focus remains on building a quality team and ensuring that distractions, like Murphy’s hesitation, do not derail Nigeria’s mission of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chelle reportedly submits squad to NFF

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelle has reportedly submitted a strong squad ahead of the World Cup play-off against Gabon, scheduled for November 13.

The NFF advised Chelle to expand the list from his usual 22-man squad to 25 to accommodate players who will be earning their first cap for the Super Eagles.

