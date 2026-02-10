Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle believes Morocco should have been crowned the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions

The Teranga Lions won the chaotic final 1-0 in Rabat, Morocco, thanks to Pape Gueye’s strike to lift their second AFCON trophy

The match was disrupted for 17 minutes after Pape Thiaw told his players to leave the pitch to protest a referee’s decision

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has claimed that Morocco should have been crowned the champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on January 18, 2026.

Pape Gueye’s strike in the fourth minute of the extra time won it for the Teranga Lions of Senegal to lift their second continental crown at the expense of host nation Morocco.

Senegal beat Morocco to win AFCON 2025 final. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

According to Al Jazeera, the match was briefly interrupted for 17 minutes when Pape Thiaw told Senegal players to leave the pitch in protest against an official’s decision.

Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty to Morocco, minutes after cancelling Senegal’s goal, prompting Thiaw’s anger and action.

Thiaw apologised for his actions, claiming he acted to protect his team against injustice. CAF sanctioned him with a five-match ban and a $100,000 fine.

Sadio Mane’s intervention after consulting with Mamadou Niang, Claude Le Roy and El Hadji Diouf brought Senegal players back to complete the match.

Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, attempting a ridiculous Panenka, which Édouard Mendy easily saved. Gueye scored minutes later to win the match for Senegal.

CAF sanctioned Senegal and Morocco for different incidents during the match, with Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Achraf Hakimi and Ismail Saibari all punished.

Chelle reacts to AFCON final chaos

Super Eagles boss Chelle, speaking in a recent interview with RMC Sport After Foot, claimed that Morocco should have been crowned champions after the disruption.

“When players leave the field for 15 minutes, it's a forfeit. There are rules, and we must have the courage to enforce them. When a player deliberately leaves the field, he must receive a yellow card,” Chelle said.

Chelle’s comments referenced CAF's article 82, which spoke about withdrawals from a match, and 84, which reaffirms the rule.

Eric Chelle claims Morocco should have won AFCON 2025. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

“If, for any reason whatsoever, a team withdraws from the competition or does not report for a match, except in cases of force majeure accepted by the Organising Commissioner refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered a loser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition,” the rule reads.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation argued this as part of their petition to CAF, but the African football governing body dismissed it.

Iliman Ndiaye slams Brahim Diaz

Legit.ng reported that Iliman Ndiaye slammed Brahim Diaz for attempting a Panenka in the AFCON final, describing it as “disrespectful”.

Ndiaye claimed that the Real Madrid star had the opportunity to be a hero for his country, and instead of keeping it simple, he wanted a special kick.

Source: Legit.ng