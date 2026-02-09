The family of Nigerian footballer Saburi Olayinka Adeniji , who died in England, has reacted

Adeniji died after a brain stem injury, days before his wife and child could arrive from Nigeria

His brother has confirmed the burial arrangement for the late player, who will be buried in the UK

The family of Nigerian footballer Saburi Olayinka Adeniji who sadly passed away in England, has reacted and confirmed the burial arrangements.

Adeniji suffered the injury on January 15, and he was put into intensive care on January 15 in the Critical Care Department at Queen’s Hospital.

Family announces burial arrangements for Saburi Adeniji. Photo from @YorubaTimes.

Source: Twitter

According to Mirror UK, the club set up a fundraiser, which got about £16,000 to fly his wife and kid in from Nigeria to be with him in his final days, and the hospital waited to turn off his life support.

However, a day before they arrived in England, he sadly passed away on February 6, a day before his family arrived to be with him in his palliative care, as noted Daily Express.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce our number 17 Saburi Adeniji ‘Ola’ passed away yesterday morning. He fought so hard to still be here for when his family arrived. His wife and daughter, unfortunately, arrived this morning, a day late,” the club's statement reads.

“He will always be a King. He will always be loved. As a friend, as a dad, as a husband, as a brother and as a son. R.I.P Saburi Adeniji.”

Adeniji’s family announces burial arrangements

Popular entertainer and brother of the late footballer, Etioba, has confirmed the burial arrangements of his brother, who will be buried in the United Kingdom.

Etioba shared a post on his Instagram page, announcing that the late Saburi Adeniji will be buried at the Colchester Cemetery, on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 1:45 PM GMT.

Fans extended their condolences to the family as the late footballer is set to be laid to rest.

@princess_delola wrote:

“It is well bro, may the Lord comfort you and the family. I can't imagine how heavy this is for you. Take heart please.”

@emperorkeji wrote:

“My condolences bro, may Saburi rest in peace. Painful to hear that he is no more a few years after Suraju Adeniji, his elder brother who was my high schoolmate passed away. I believe they are in a better place now.”

@lanreofour wrote:

“May his gentle soul rest in peace amin ya allah. Accept my condolences to your family please.”

Fans pay tribute to Saburi Adeniji who died from a brain injury. Photo from @KingsParkRFC.

Source: Twitter

@adejoke_taofeek wrote:

“My condolences to you brother, may the Lord comfort you and your family on this difficult time amen.”

@ekun_dee wrote:

“This cuts deep, so sorry for this loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

Tributes pour in for late Adeniji

Legit.ng previously reported that fans paid tribute to the late footballer after Kings Park Rangers confirmed his unfortunate demise.

Nigerian football fans and the non-league football community came together to pay a glowing tribute to the late footballer after the tragedy.

Source: Legit.ng