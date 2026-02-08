Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly looking to leave Al Nassr and join Inter Miami

The 41-year-old superstar hopes to play alongside long-time rival Lionel Messi

Ronaldo is willing to take a massive pay cut to make the move to MLS a reality

Cristiano Ronaldo appears ready to bring his Saudi adventure to an end.

Reports indicate the Portugal legend is frustrated with Al Nassr, missing two matches to protest what he sees as insufficient investment compared to rivals like Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly offers to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed

Source: Getty Images

According to Daily Sports, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has instructed his agents to explore a move to Major League Soccer, with Inter Miami emerging as the top destination.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 and has been prolific, breaking records and becoming the first player to reach 900 official career goals.

Despite his scoring feats, the Portuguese star has yet to lift the Saudi Pro League trophy.

Frustration reportedly peaked when the Saudi Public Investment Fund enabled Karim Benzema’s move to Al Hilal, a decision Ronaldo viewed as undermining Al Nassr’s competitive ambitions.

Ronaldo pushes to play with Messi

The most sensational aspect of Ronaldo’s potential move is his desire to finally share a dressing room with Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi plays for Inter Miami and led the club to win their first MLS Cup in 2025, whilst also winning back-to-back league MVP awards in 2024. Photo by Gabriel Aponte

Source: Getty Images

For decades, the pair have been rivals on the world stage, yet Ronaldo reportedly dreams of finishing his career alongside the Argentine.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ronaldo is even willing to accept a massive pay cut from his $4.7 million-per-week salary to comply with MLS rules.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham is reportedly monitoring the situation closely, raising the possibility of one of football’s most iconic partnerships becoming a reality.

At 41, Ronaldo wants to close the chapter of his career without missing the chance to play alongside Messi, a moment fans worldwide have long imagined.

A move to the MLS could provide Ronaldo with the perfect stage for his final career chapter.

By joining Inter Miami, the Portugal captain would face a less demanding schedule while still maintaining global relevance and competing in a high-profile league.

The pairing with Messi would generate unprecedented attention and could transform the MLS landscape.

For Ronaldo, the move is not motivated by money; he is reportedly prepared to accept far less than his Saudi salary, but about legacy.

Sharing the pitch with Messi would allow both legends to end their careers on a note few could have imagined, giving fans a final, unforgettable spectacle.

Whether this transfer happens remains uncertain, but the idea of Ronaldo and Messi in the same squad is already fueling conversations across the footballing world.

Ronaldo and Messi are two of the most decorated active footballers, with the pair winning 12 Ballon d’Or awards between them.

Saudi League responds to Ronaldo’s strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Saudi Pro League has reportedly sent a strong warning to Portugal legend Cristiano after embarking on a strike action at Al Nassr following the club's activities during the transfer window.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner participated in the training sessions but missed two consecutive matches, including their last match against Al Ittihad.

Source: Legit.ng