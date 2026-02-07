The Saudi Pro League have stepped in amid protests sparked by Cristiano Ronaldo following his absence in Al-Nassr’s recent victory

The Manchester United legend made a bold move that raised eyebrows across the Middle East shortly after scoring the 961st goal of his illustrious career

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr’s fiercest rivals, Al-Hilal, strengthened their squad by landing top players during the January transfer window

The Saudi Pro League has reportedly sent a strong warning to Portugal legend Cristiano after embarking on a strike action at Al Nassr following the club's activities during the transfer window.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner participated in the training sessions but missed two consecutive matches, including their last match against Al Ittihad.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner recently added another milestone in his career, scoring his 961st goal during Al Nassr's 2-0 away win over Al Khollod.

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is protesting over the transfer policy of Al Nassr during the January transfer window. Photo by: Yasser Bakhsh.

Ronaldo misses league matches

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo was not named in the squad list for the match between Al Nassr and Al Riyadh on Monday, February 2.

Despite his absence, the team recorded a vital 1-0 win, keeping hope alive for the trophy this season.

The former Sporting Lisbon player missed his second game in a row, but Faris Najd beat stubborn Al Ittihad 2-0 thanks to goals scored by Sadio Mane and Angelo Gabriel on Friday, February 6.

The three-time Premier League winner is reportedly displeased over the way Al Nassr are utilising the transfer window. Al-Alami signed a player, 21-year-old to strengthen the team.

The body language of the management allegedly triggered Ronaldo, as the head coach Jorge Jesus had previously called for multiple additions to strengthen the team.

The 2025 UEFA Nations League winner became more furious as their domestic rivals have been busy during the transfer market. Al Hilal spent around £26 million each on Kader Meite and Saimon Bouabre during the January transfer market, The Sun.

The reigning champions also landed defender Pablo Mari from Fiorentina and completed the acquisition of former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema.

Saudi Pro League reacts to Ronaldo's protest

The Saudi Pro League have issued a strong-worded statement concerning the ongoing protest by football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Abha at King Saud University Stadium on October 06, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by: Francois Nel.

According to Sky Sports, the body distanced itself from the claims of uneven support between clubs, adding that the team operates autonomously under identical regulations. The league spokesperson said:

"The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules.

"Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership.

"Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league."

