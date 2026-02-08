Up to 11 players are set to be absent when Liverpool welcomes Manchester City to Anfield Stadium this weekend

History does not favour Man City as they have managed only two wins in their last 38 trips to Anfield

Both teams will be without several key players for this weekend's encounter

Liverpool vs Manchester City takes centre stage on Sunday, February 8, at Anfield Stadium as both teams are set to be without key players for the fixture.

Up to 11 players are expected to miss the clash due to fitness issues and injuries.

Legit.ng has now compiled a list of the players set to miss this weekend's Premier League encounter.

Liverpool absentees against Man City

1. Joe Gomez – Liverpool centre back

Centre back Joe Gomez has a slight chance of recovering from his hip injury in time for the clash this weekend.

The defender has been missing from training this week, and Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed the Englishman could play no role in this weekend’s fixture.

2. Jeremy Frimpong – Liverpool winger

Jeremy Frimpong is still out with a thigh injury and would be missing in action not only this weekend but for several weeks.

While his injury is more encouraging than initially feared, the Dutch international is still unavailable for selection.

3. Alexander Isak – Liverpool striker

Although Alexander Isak was present in the stands when Liverpool defeated Newcastle last week, he still remains far from fit.

Isak suffered a nasty injury against Tottenham in December 2025 and faces several months on the sidelines.

4. Giovanni Leoni – Liverpool centre-back

Teenage centre-back Giovanni Leoni has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.

Leoni suffered the injury on his debut and had to undergo surgery in September 2025.

5. Conor Bradley – Liverpool right-back

Conor Bradley is still nursing a knee injury he sustained in Liverpool’s draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last month.

The defender has undergone surgery, and he is expected to be on the sidelines for several weeks.

Man City's absentees against Liverpool

6. Jeremy Doku – Man City winger

Jeremy Doku had to leave the pitch with a calf injury during the first half of Man City’s Champions League match against Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray last month.

The Belgian is expected to miss this weekend’s game and will be out of action for more weeks.

7. Ruben Dias – Man City centre-back

Man City's experienced defender Ruben Dias has been sidelined for the past weeks after getting injured in the draw against Chelsea.

He was back in Man City's squad during their 2-2 draw against Tottenham last week which helped Arsenal extend their lead on the table. However, there are still concerns about his fitness ahead of this weekend's fixture against Liverpool.

8. John Stones – Man City centre-back

John Stones has been out of action since December 2025, and his return isn’t expected this weekend.

The Englishman is back in first-team training too, but a return to competitive action is not yet possible.

9. Savinho – Man City winger

Savinho suffered a thigh injury in the draw against Sunderland last month and has been out of action ever since.

He is expected to return to action later this month.

10. Josko Gvardiol – Man City centre-back

Josko Gvardiol is still recovering from the injury he sustained during Man City’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea last month.

His return date is not anytime soon, and he is expected to miss this weekend’s encounter.

11. Mateo Kovacic – Man City midfielder

Croatian international Mateo Kovacic has been nursing an ankle injury since November.

He is set to miss this weekend’s match, and he's not expected to return to the pitch anytime soon.

