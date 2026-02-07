Morocco head coach Walid Regragui reportedly resigned in the aftermath of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Regragui came close to winning the continental tournament after 49 years but lost to Senegal in the final

The Moroccan Football Federation (FMRF) have issued an official statement in response to his purported resignation

Walid Regragui has reportedly submitted a resignation letter to the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) following the Atlas Lions’ failure to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Reports of Regragui’s resignation emerged weeks after Morocco’s painful 1-0 defeat to Senegal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz had a late opportunity to force extra time deep into stoppage time, but his Panenka penalty was saved by Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

Regragui resigns as Morocco coach?

Former Wydad AC manager Walid Regragui was said to have informed the Moroccan FA of his intention to step down as head coach of the national team.

According to Foot Mercato, the former international allegedly felt he was no longer in the right frame of mind to continue in the role, amid speculation that the FRMF were considering Barcelona legend Xavi as a possible replacement.

Regragui took charge of Morocco in August 2022 and quickly earned global recognition.

The 50-year-old guided the Atlas Lions to a historic fourth-place finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African nation to reach the semifinals. He later led Morocco to the AFCON final, defeating Nigeria on penalties in the semifinals.

During his tenure, Regragui recorded 36 wins, eight draws and just five defeats in 49 matches, with the AFCON final loss regarded as his most painful setback.

The FRMF has reportedly lined up Tarik Sektioui as a potential successor. Sektioui previously guided Morocco’s home-based team to CHAN success and led the Atlas Lions to Arab Cup glory in 2025, strengthening his candidacy should Regragui insist on stepping aside.

Morocco FA responds to resignation reports

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has since dismissed reports claiming Walid Regragui has resigned following the AFCON disappointment.

In a statement posted on X, the FRMF described the reports as false, stressing that the former international remains in charge of the national team. The statement read:

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation categorically denies the information circulated by certain media regarding the alleged resignation of national team coach Walid Regragui from his position.”

Meanwhile, Morocco have been drawn in Group C alongside Brazil, Scotland and Haiti, a challenging lineup that underscores the importance of stability on the bench, per beIN SPORTS.

If all remains unchanged, Regragui is expected to lead the 1976 AFCON champions to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico later this year.

