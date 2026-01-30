The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have provided further clarification on the petition filed against DR Congo

The Super Eagles lost 4-3 on penalties to the Leopards during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Morocco in November 2025

The three-time AFCON champions are now on the brink of missing out on a second Mundial appearance

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have shared a major update on the official petition submitted to FIFA over the alleged fielding of six ineligible players by DR Congo during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Morocco.

The three-time AFCON winner fell to the Leopards 4-3 on penalties at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat last November 2025 to miss their second consecutive World Cup appearance.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi misses his spot kick during the 2026 World Cup playoff final between Nigeria and DR Congo in Morocco. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

West Brom defender Semi Ajayi lost the decisive penalty after a splendid performance during the 120 minutes of play, which ended 1-1, per BBC.

The Central African country is expected to face the winner of the Jamaica vs New Caledonia tie in Mexico by March to confirm their spot at the World Cup.

However, DR Congo risk expulsion from the playoffs after the six players were found not to have met the constitutional requirement to represent the country.

The world football governing body has reportedly concluded plans to announce its verdict on DR Congo’s case in February.

FIFA is expected to allegedly hand the slot to Nigeria, which would see the Super Eagles feature in the 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoff scheduled for March.

NFF gives assurance

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, revealed that the petition earlier filed is still under consideration.

The Kebbi-born football administrator explained that the three-time AFCON winners still have a strong case.

The NFF chieftain pointed out that the nation made the move against DR Congo because of the available evidence. He said:

"The Nigeria Football Federation has a good case. We cannot venture into what we know is an exercise in futility.

"The Federation is waiting for what the world football governing body will say as regards to the complaint we have logged over the identified players," per Brila FM.

Super Eagles will be missing their second consecutive World Cup after losing to Ghana in 2022. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

Nigeria needs to be at the World Cup - Alakija

Nigerian sports journalist Kayode Alakija said the presence of the Super Eagles would light up the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Alakija explained that Nigeria's performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations attracted football legends from across the globe. He said:

"Truth be told, the Super Eagles need to be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup because of the quality of players we parade.

"During the AFCON, Nigeria scored the highest goal, 14, and our players were exceptional.

"If this team makes it to the World Cup, a lot of clubs will scramble for the players, especially Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman."

FIFA sanctions Malaysia

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIFA sanctioned Malaysia heavily for presenting forged documents for foreign-born players, who featured for the Asian country in 2025.

The world football governing body has been cracking down on fraudulent attempts by countries to nationalise players of foreign nationalities.

