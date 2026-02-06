FIFA Club Football has joined millions in celebrating Nigerian international Ademola Lookman

The Super Eagles winger scored and assisted on his Atletico Madrid debut in a 5-0 win over Real Betis

The 28-year-old became the first Atletico Madrid player since the 2013/14 La Liga season to score a goal and assist on his debut

FIFA Club Football has sent a strong message to Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman following his superlative performance in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, February 5.

Lookman, who only completed his transfer from Atalanta on Monday, February 2, made an immediate impact as Atletico Madrid dismantled Real Betis 5-0 in the quarterfinal clash.

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year went ahead to score a goal in the first half of the match before producing an assist in the second half.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman scores on his debut for Atletico Madrid against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal in Spain. Photo by: Fran Santiago.

Lookman leads riot against Betis

Los Rojiblancos drew the first blood in the 12th minute, David Hancko, who rose to meet captain Koke’s corner.

Atletico dominated the encounter as Ademola Lookman had the chance to double the lead but fired wide in a one-on-one situation in the 16th minute.

On the half-hour mark, Giuliano Simeone made it 2-0, tapping home Matteo Ruggeri’s cutback after a swift move.

Seven minutes later, Lookman opened his account for Los Rojiblancos in style, receiving Pablo Barrios’ pass.

He shifted onto his right foot, weaving past two defenders and slotting the ball past Adrian to finish off a rapid counter-attack, per One Football.

In the 62nd minute, the former Atalanta forward turned provider, setting up Antoine Griezmann, whose shot squeezed through goalkeeper Adrian’s hands to make it four, per Flash Score.

FIFA acknowledge Lookman

FIFA Club Football have celebrated Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman following his goal on debut for Atletico Madrid.

Lookman remains the only player to have scored a hat-trick in a UEFA Europa League final, achieving the feat as Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the 2023/24 season.

In a viral post on X, FIFA highlighted the Nigerian international’s impact by using a star emoji to signify his exceptional contribution to his new team.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of Nigerian football fans over the post made by FIFA Club. Read them below:

@NostalgicVibeNG said:

"Everybody is just using Lookman to farm engagement and I love it 😅."

Ademola Lookman during the Spanish Cup, Copa del Rey, quarterfinal match between Real Betis and Atletico Madrid at La Cartuja stadium in Sevilla, Spain. Photo by: Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press.

@KingsleyAhans wrote:

"FIFA admin wants to taste out of the naija Twitter football progress and PR.

"Disqualify DR Congo for us."

@DurojaiyeSegun added:

"There is nothing beaming joy to my heart than FIFA using a Nigerian player as the standard.

"This is why FIFA would give the world best to a Rodri over Vinicius.

"Reason UEFA would put a Lookman on their front page over the other guy. Reason CAF would farm with Mola's name over the other guy. Small hard work, then your character makes it easier like a smart work. Character>>>"

