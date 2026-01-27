Odion Ighalo has praised Patrick Dorgu after his stunning goal for Manchester United against Arsenal

The 21-year-old defender’s strike is considered a contender for goal of the season at the Emirates

Manchester United’s win pushed them into fourth place in the Premier League table

Manchester United youngster Patrick Dorgu announced himself in spectacular fashion on Sunday night with a sensational goal against Arsenal in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old defender scored what many are already calling a goal-of-the-season contender as Man United beat the Gunners in a thrilling encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

The match had started dramatically when Arsenal went ahead through a Lisandro Martinez own goal.

However, the Red Devils quickly regained composure after a costly mistake from Martin Zubimendi allowed Bryan Mbeumo to restore parity before halftime.

Dorgu’s moment of magic came after a slick exchange with Bruno Fernandes inside Arsenal’s half.

Without hesitation, the young defender unleashed a powerful strike that flew past David Raya, crashing off the crossbar before bouncing into the roof of the net, silencing the Emirates Stadium, Sky Sports reports.

Although Mikel Merino came off the bench to bring Arsenal level again, Matheus Cunha later produced a stunning winner that handed the Red Devils a vital victory and dealt Arsenal a major blow in the title race.

Ighalo reacts to Dorgu’s goal vs Arsenal

Following the game, an elated Dorgu took to Instagram to reflect on his wonder strike, a post shared by ESPN UK.

“In that position, I just have to smash it,” he wrote.

His post quickly attracted the attention of former Super Eagles and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo, who clearly enjoyed what he saw from the rising star.

“Dorgu is learning fast from me, I like it. In that position, you just have to smash it lil bro. Come on boys,” Ighalo commented.

The message from the Nigerian striker highlighted the growing admiration for Dorgu’s confidence and attacking instinct, traits not always associated with young defenders.

Ighalo’s words also served as encouragement for the player who has strong Nigerian ties, to keep expressing himself on the pitch without fear.

Dorgu’s rapid rise and Man United’s league position

Dorgu’s goal against Arsenal was not a one-off moment of brilliance.

Across his last seven Premier League matches, the defender has registered three goals and two assists, underlining his growing influence in Manchester United’s attack, GOAL reports.

Dorgu previously found the net in the derby win over Manchester City and repeated the feat in the dramatic victory over Arsenal, proving he can deliver in high-pressure matches.

The 21-year-old defender’s combination of defensive discipline and attacking courage has quickly made him one of the standout young players in Michael Carrick’s squad.

Manchester United’s win over Arsenal lifted them to fourth place on the Premier League table with 38 points, reducing the gap against the North London side to 12 points, a result Arsene Wenger was not pleased with.

The result strengthened their push for a Champions League spot.

