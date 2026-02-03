Ademola Lookman has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Atletico Madrid, keeping him at the club until 2030

The Nigerian forward joins La Liga’s top players alongside stars like Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe

Lookman arrives with a strong pedigree, including a Europa League final hat-trick and African Footballer of the Year award

Atletico Madrid have officially unveiled Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman as their newest signing, completing a major transfer coup ahead of rival suitors.

The 28-year-old Nigerian attacker has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2030.

He is expected to make his debut in Atletico’s midweek Copa del Rey clash against Real Betis.

According to BBC Sports, Lookman opted for a move to La Liga despite strong interest from Turkish giants, choosing Atletico Madrid’s sporting project over a more lucrative financial offer from Fenerbahce.

With Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe dominating headlines this season, Lookman now arrives with the chance to place himself among Spain’s elite attackers.

A statement move by Atletico Madrid

Atletico moved swiftly to secure Lookman after matching Atalanta’s €40 million valuation, beating off competition from Turkey and other European clubs.

Diego Simeone’s side are currently chasing Barcelona and Real Madrid in the title race, sitting nine points off the top.

The club believes Lookman’s arrival could provide the attacking spark needed to close that gap.

The Nigerian forward’s versatility is one of his biggest assets.

Comfortable playing on either wing or through the middle, Lookman offers pace, directness, and clinical finishing, qualities that Atletico have sometimes lacked in tight games.

The 28-year-old forward’s signing signals a clear intent from the Rojiblancos to remain competitive domestically and in Europe, while also adding star appeal to their squad.

Why Lookman can rival Yamal and Mbappe

Before Lookman’s arrival, La Liga’s spotlight largely belonged to Mbappe and Yamal.

As seen on One-vs-One, Mbappe has delivered 21 league goals and nine assists for Real Madrid this season, while Yamal has recorded nine goals and nine assists for Barcelona.

Their performances have driven their clubs’ title pushes and captured global attention.

Lookman now enters that conversation with a different but equally compelling profile.

Unlike Yamal, who is still emerging, and Mbappe, who arrived as a global icon, Lookman comes in at the peak of his powers.

His big-game experience and proven goal output suggest the Super Eagles attacker could quickly become one of La Liga’s most influential forwards.

If Lookman adapts swiftly, Atletico fans could soon see him become the club’s attacking focal point, capable of deciding matches with moments of brilliance.

What Lookman brings to La Liga

Since joining Atalanta in 2022, Lookman has been one of Europe’s most consistent African attackers.

He registered 55 goals and 27 assists in all competitions, highlighted by a historic hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, which delivered Atalanta’s first-ever European trophy.

In 2024, Lookman was crowned African Footballer of the Year and finished 14th in the Ballon d’Or rankings, the only African player shortlisted.

More recently, he helped Nigeria secure bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, contributing three goals and four assists and earning a place in the Team of the Tournament.

These achievements show that Lookman arrives in Spain not as a gamble, but as a proven performer.

Lookman sends message to Atalanta fans

