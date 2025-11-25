Resurfaced photos show Eberechi Eze trained with the Super Eagles in London in 2017, prompting fresh debate online

Nigeria attempted to recruit him early, but Eze remained uncapped and later committed his international future to England

Eze is now thriving at Arsenal, with many Nigerians wondering what could have been for the Super Eagles

Resurfaced photos of Arsenal forward Eberechi Eze training with the Super Eagles in London have reignited discussions about how close the Arsenal star came to representing Nigeria.

The images, taken during the national team’s 2017 training camp, show an 18-year-old Eze, then a promising youngster at Queens Park Rangers, sharing the pitch with several established Super Eagles stars.

The photos emerged online this week after Eze's outstanding performance for Arsenal, scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham, per the BBC, prompting fresh debate among Nigerian football fans about missed opportunities and how the story might have unfolded differently for both Eze and Nigeria.

Early interest from Nigeria

In March 2017, Eze was invited by then-Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr as the team prepared for friendly matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso.

Although the games were eventually cancelled due to security concerns, the camp itself was significant, as it marked Nigeria’s first genuine attempt to secure the gifted midfielder.

Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick personally led efforts to convince Eze to commit to Nigeria’s long-term project.

At the time, Eze was seen as one of the most exciting players emerging in England’s youth system, and the NFF sought to act early.

During the training sessions, Eze was photographed with players such as Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, and William Troost-Ekong, many of whom would later form the core of Nigeria’s squad years after.

The camp also featured big names like Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Leon Balogun, giving Eze a close-up look at the Super Eagles’ setup.

England’s pursuit and the final decision

Despite Nigeria’s efforts, Eze was never capped in an official game. That fact kept his international options open, and England took notice. As he matured at QPR and later Crystal Palace, the Three Lions strengthened their pursuit.

Eventually, Eze accepted an England call-up and made his competitive debut, officially tying him to the country of his birth.

He later expressed satisfaction with his decision, emphasising it was made carefully and without pressure.

“It is the highest level of football… I made the decision and I’m very happy to be here,” he said, in comments quoted by ESPN.

Eze could have been part of a generational midfield alongside the likes of Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Joe Aribo, but the opportunity slipped away.

What if Eze played for Nigeria?

Now thriving at Arsenal and emerging as one of the Premier League’s standout attacking midfielders, Eze’s success continues to fuel debate.

Nigerians online reminisced about the 2017 camp, imagining how different the Super Eagles’ trajectory might have been had the NFF succeeded.

Eze makes history for Arsenal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eberechi Eze is the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick in the north London derby after Arsenal thrashed Tottenham 4-1 on Sunday.

It was only the fourth hat-trick ever scored in a north London derby, following those by Ted Drake, Terry Dyson, and Alan Sunderland, the last of whom achieved the feat in 1978.

