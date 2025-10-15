US President Donald Trump has threatened to move the 2026 FIFA World Cup games away from some cities

US President Donald Trump has made another call that could hinder the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid rising security issues in the United States.

The United States will co-host the expanded 48-nation tournament with its North American neighbours, Canada and Mexico, in the summer of 2026.

FIFA hosted the inaugural 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which Chelsea beat PSG to win, in the US as a test tournament ahead of the Mundial.

There have been several concerns about hosting football’s biggest event in the United States, including gun violence, human rights abuse, and immigration policies.

However, Trump has assured FIFA that the right measures will be put in place to ensure the smooth running of the global spectacle on US soil for the first time since 1994.

Trump threatens to move games from Boston

Donald Trump initially threatened to move the games away from cities that he considered unsafe ahead of the tournament in North America next year.

The tournament will be played in 16 stadiums, 11 in the US, including the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, three in Mexico, and two in Canada.

According to Tuko, Trump’s statement crossed the line that FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani, who is also CONCACAF President, couldn't ignore.

Montagliani warned that the US President does not have the right to move cities because the tournament is managed solely by FIFA, which decides in such instances.

Trump fires back at Montagliani, claiming that if he feels some cities are unsafe, he will contact FIFA President Gianni Infantino, whom he believes will listen.

The American billionaire turned president proceeded to threaten that the games would be moved away from Boston, subtly jabbing Mayor Michelle Wu, after pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with the police.

“We can take them away. I love the people of Boston. I know the games are sold out, but your mayor is not good. She’s intelligent, but she’s radical left,” he said as quoted by the New York Times.

Trump's latest comment threatens the stability of the tournament, with Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts already sold out for the games.

Regardless of the political tensions surrounding the tournament, FIFA is banking on the success of the Club World Cup as proof that the tournament will succeed.

According to FIFA, 28 countries have booked their spots at the tournament, with 20 to go, mostly from the UEFA qualifiers and playoffs.

