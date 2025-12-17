Nigeria have petitioned FIFA over DR Congo’s use of players with dual nationality in the World Cup playoff final

The NFF argues that Congolese domestic laws were breached after nine players with dual nationalities were used

A favourable ruling from FIFA could put the Super Eagles back on the road to the 2026 World Cup

The Super Eagles could be on a plane to the 2026 FIFA World Cup if everything goes according to plan by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup appeared to end last month after a painful penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in the playoff final.

The Super Eagles could still qualify for the 2026 World Cup if the NFF's petition against DR Congo is successful. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles had lost 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time, a result that sent the Leopards through to the inter-confederation playoffs scheduled for March 2026.

The match did not end quietly. Head coach Eric Chelle raised eyebrows after accusing DR Congo players of practising “voodoo” during the shootout.

While those comments drew attention, the real drama unfolded away from the pitch, as the NFF has since taken formal steps that could yet reopen the door to next year’s World Cup.

NFF files petition against DR Congo

The NFF has submitted a complaint to FIFA challenging DR Congo’s use of several players during the qualification campaign, The Standard reports.

Reports suggest between six and nine players may not have fully complied with Congolese nationality laws before representing the country in the World Cup playoff final.

The NFF has accused DR Congo of using multiple ineligible players during the World Cup playoff final victory against Nigeria. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi explained that Congolese law does not allow dual nationality, a claim that DR Congo refuted.

According to him, several players involved still held European passports, including French and Dutch documents, at the time they were selected.

“The Congolese rules say you cannot have dual nationality. There are so many of them that have European passports. The rules are very clear. We have submitted our protest to FIFA.”

Sanusi also raised concerns about the speed at which some players were cleared, claiming a few completed the process within three months.

The NFF general secretary described that timeline as suspicious and argued it represented a breach of regulations under Congolese law.

How FIFA’s decision could help Nigeria

FIFA regulations differ from domestic nationality laws.

Under FIFA rules, a player only needs to hold a valid passport of the country they represent to be eligible.

Sanusi acknowledged this distinction, noting that FIFA initially cleared the players based on documents presented.

However, Nigeria’s argument centres on alleged misrepresentation as the NFF claims FIFA was misled because it is not responsible for enforcing domestic laws.

“FIFA goes by its own regulations. But our contention is that FIFA was deceived into clearing them because the regulations of Congo were not abided by. We are saying it was fraudulent.”

According to ESPN, FIFA has not yet issued a response but is investigating the matter, and a decision is expected before the inter-confederation play-offs in March.

If Nigeria’s appeal is successful, the Super Eagles would likely replace DR Congo and move to within one win of World Cup qualification.

That scenario would place Nigeria in Group K alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.

DR Congo dismisses NFF’s petition

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Federation of Congolese Football Associations (FECOFA) has fired back at the Nigeria Football Federation with a strong statement after their petition to FIFA.

The Congolese branded Nigeria a sore loser, who couldn't earn the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the pitch, but wants to enter through the back door with lawyer tricks.

Source: Legit.ng