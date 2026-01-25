FIFA is expected to announce its verdict on Nigeria vs DR Congo World Cup petition next month

The NFF is ready to escalate the matter to CAS if the FIFA decision goes against Nigeria

The Intercontinental Playoffs in Mexico are set for March, with DRC awaiting the winner of Jamaica vs New Caledonia

Nigeria is already lining up a backup plan as the world waits for FIFA’s decision on the Super Eagles’ petition against DR Congo.

The petition challenges DR Congo’s use of allegedly ineligible players during the 2026 World Cup Playoffs in Rabat, Morocco, last November.

Top officials have confirmed that if FIFA rules against Nigeria, the case will move to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), ensuring the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) still has a path to contest the result.

FIFA verdict could shift Nigeria’s World Cup fate

DR Congo eliminated Nigeria on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Rabat, but the NFF maintains that DRC fielded players who were not eligible to compete.

According to BBC Pidgin, Nigeria’s petition demands that FIFA disqualify DR Congo from the World Cup qualifiers.

Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), outlined the path forward.

“If Nigeria wins the petition, DR Congo would approach CAS. If the decision goes the other way, Nigeria may also seek redress at CAS. It is still a long process,” Dikko told The Guardian.

FIFA’s verdict is expected next month, leaving little time before the Intercontinental Playoffs in Mexico.

The outcome could directly determine Nigeria’s chance to qualify for the 2026 tournament.

Nigeria would protest result to CAS

CAS is the next step if FIFA’s decision does not go Nigeria’s way.

The arbitration process can be lengthy, but it offers both sides a final avenue to challenge the ruling. Officials stress that this is a routine legal safeguard, not a signal of doubt in Nigeria’s petition.

The NFF has expressed optimism, with recent reports suggesting “positive vibes” regarding the case.

But even if the decision is not in Nigeria’s favour, the NFF is prepared to take the fight to CAS, showing that the pursuit of fairness extends beyond the pitch.

March World Cup playoffs still on the horizon

Regardless of the petition, DRC has advanced to the Intercontinental Playoffs after defeating Nigeria on penalties.

In March, they will face the winner of the tie between Jamaica and New Caledonia in Mexico.

Nigeria’s preparation for both possible outcomes underscores the seriousness of the situation.

The petition by the NFF and potential CAS proceedings reflect a commitment to rules and regulations, not just results.

For the Super Eagles, the next few months could define Nigeria’s road to the 2026 World Cup.

