Pep Guardiola has praised Arsenal as the Premier League’s most consistent team and biggest title contenders

The Gunners maintain a seven-point lead at the top, with Champions League progression secured

Mikel Arteta stresses the Gunners are “far from perfect” despite strong domestic and European performances

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has openly praised Arsenal’s outstanding form this season, describing Mikel Arteta’s side as “the best team right now in the world.”

The Man City coach singled out the Gunners’ balance between defensive solidity and attacking sharpness as a key factor in their success.

Guardiola highlighted Arsenal’s ability to control games, maintain focus, and grind out results, even in high-pressure situations, according to the Premier League.

“Absolutely, the best team right now in the world. Hopefully we can be close and get better, get better and have the chance to catch them,” Guardiola said.

While Guardiola admitted pride in his own squad, he emphasised that Man City must continue improving to put real pressure on Arsenal.

Staying consistent and competitive across all competitions, according to the Spaniard, will define Manchester City’s season.

Arsenal lead the pack this season

Arsenal currently enjoy a seven-point advantage at the top of the Premier League, although that lead could shrink to four points depending on Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

Beyond domestic competition, the Gunners have also impressed in Europe. A midweek victory over Inter Milan has mathematically secured their position in the top two of the Champions League group standings.

Opta’s prediction model further illustrates Arsenal’s dominance, suggesting a 93.1 percent probability that the London club will lift the Premier League trophy this season.

The Gunners' combination of tactical discipline and consistent performances underlines why they are being lauded as genuine title contenders.

Arteta downplays Guardiola’s comments

Despite the plaudits from Guardiola, Mikel Arteta has urged caution, insisting that Arsenal are far from perfect, Telegrafi reports.

The Gunners boss emphasised continuous improvement as the key focus for the North London club, especially as the season enters its decisive stages.

“I don't know, I think we're a team that constantly wants to improve. We're doing a lot of things right, but we're far from perfect,” Arteta said.

He stressed the need to dominate all phases of the game to compete for major trophies, highlighting the growing importance of one-on-one battles both in the Premier League and in Europe.

The Gunners’ upcoming clash with Manchester United presents a test of resilience, with Arteta holding a strong personal record against the Red Devils.

However, Arteta is mindful of history, recalling Michael Carrick’s memorable win over Arsenal in 2021 as a reminder that nothing is guaranteed.

As the title race heats up, Arsenal sit in a commanding position and have been widely tipped to end their 22-year wait to win the Premier League.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

