Brentford are reportedly ready to sell or loan Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka before his contract expires

Onyeka impressed for Nigeria as the Super Eagles finished third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Sheffield United and Valencia are among clubs monitoring Onyeka’s situation

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has returned from international duty at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to unsettling news from his Premier League club, Brentford.

Despite playing a key role in Nigeria’s impressive bronze-medal finish in Morocco, the 28-year-old now faces an uncertain future at club level.

Onyeka, fondly nicknamed “The Tank,” was one of Nigeria’s most consistent performers at AFCON 2025.

However, reports from England suggest Brentford are prepared to cash in on the midfielder before the January transfer window closes.

Onyeka shines for Nigeria at AFCON 2025

Onyeka enjoyed a strong tournament in Morocco, forming a solid midfield trio alongside Alex Iwobi and captain Wilfred Ndidi.

Nigeria powered their way past tough opponents including Algeria, Tunisia, and Mozambique, eventually finishing third after defeating Egypt on penalties in the third-place match.

Onyeka’s energy and tactical discipline stood out throughout the competition, reaffirming his importance to the national team.

Nigeria’s bronze medal marked their ninth third-place finish in AFCON history, further cementing Onyeka’s reputation as a dependable big-game player on the continental stage.

While the Super Eagles celebrated another successful AFCON campaign, Onyeka’s club situation took a worrying turn as attention shifted back to domestic football.

Brentford open to selling Onyeka

According to reports in England, Brentford have placed Onyeka on the transfer market following his return from AFCON.

The Premier League club are said to be open to either a permanent transfer or a loan deal that includes an option to buy, Football League World reports.

Onyeka has struggled for regular playing time this season and has missed more than six Premier League matches due to international commitments with Nigeria at AFCON.

With his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium set to expire in just over five months, Brentford appear keen to avoid losing him for free.

The Nigerian midfielder has featured in only nine matches across all competitions this season under manager Keith Andrews, a sharp drop compared to previous campaigns.

Sheffield United and European clubs show interest

Championship side Sheffield United have emerged as one of the clubs interested in Onyeka.

Reports from TV360 indicate that the Blades have already made a formal enquiry, as they look to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

Spanish side Valencia have also been linked with the Super Eagles star, while Onyeka spent last season on loan at Bundesliga club Augsburg, where he made 34 appearances.

Brentford signed Onyeka from Danish club FC Midtjylland in 2021 under former manager Thomas Frank. Since then, the midfielder has made 87 appearances for the Bees, scoring once and providing six assists.

With the transfer deadline approaching on February 2, Onyeka’s future remains unclear.

