Chelle led the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a third-place finish at AFCON 2025 in Morocco, beating Egypt in the play-off

The Franco-Malian is already looking forward to the 2027 edition to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made a big promise to the Nigerian football community ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria had a decent campaign at AFCON 2025, finishing as bronze medalists after beating Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the third-place play-off match.

As noted by the NFF, Nigerians, though disappointed not to win the trophy, acknowledged the progress the Super Eagles made under Chelle, particularly with the style of play.

The fans have urged the Franco-Malian to continue with the team beyond AFCON 2025, despite missing out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Eric Chelle promises Nigerians better days

Chelle appears to be determined to continue in his role as Super Eagles boss beyond AFCON 2025 in Morocco and is already looking forward to the next tournament.

Chelle reiterated that it would have been difficult for him to continue as Super Eagles boss if Nigeria had lost the third-place playoff match against Egypt.

“It's true that if we hadn't finished third, it would have been difficult for me to continue, even as a coach, you know,” he told Canal+ Sport Afrique.

He added that he was encouraged to continue because of the wonderful gift the Super Eagles players gave him, and he will continue.

The Franco-Malian added that he takes pride in finishing in third place even though he promised his parents that he would bring home the trophy.

“It's pride. It's a relief. I went to see my mom and dad, and told them I was coming back with the AFCON trophy. Mom, Dad, sorry, I'm only coming back with third place, but that's already exceptional for me,” he continued.

The former Mali national team coach applauded Morocco’s organisation and is already eager for the next tournament in 2027, where he said he will bring home the trophy.

“Thank you to this country for organising this AFCON so well. I had a lot of fun with my team. It was great. Thank you. It was extraordinary. And we'll meet again in two years, and God willing, I'll bring that trophy home,” he concluded.

According to CAF, East African neighbours Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya will host the 36th edition in 202, a tournament dubbed Pamoja 2027.

It will be the first time three countries will co-host the tournament, and the first time the competition will return to East Africa since the 1976 edition.

NFF decides Eric Chelle’s future

Legit.ng reported that NFF President Ibrahim Gusau confirmed that the federation is open to continuing with Eric Chelle as Super Eagles boss.

Gusau noted that the performance at AFCON and the overwhelming support from Nigerians influenced the decision to keep him.

